Assault on Sterling Brown in a strip club: “He could die”

Again, an extra-sporting altercation puts NBA player Sterling Brown in the spotlight. When he was in the Bucks he was mistreated by the police in a parking lot and now, as a member of the Rockets, has received a beating when leaving a strip club in the city of Miami, where his team spent the night between one game and another. The player has stayed in the municipality of the state of Florida to make the recovery and due to the risk that there is a blood clot that would complicate a flight back to Houston, which speaks of the gravity in which the base-escort was submerged.

The Rockets are silent. They only issued a statement on Monday. “Last night Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault. He had no knowledge or relationship with the assailants. He suffered cuts to his face, but will make a full recovery. Sterling was not going to play because he had a previous knee injury,” they said in the only words expressed on this subject. And that the appointment was not only public knowledge in the team, but also participation.

A group of Rockets players went out to party, although it was Sterling Brown who got the worst of it. The other player known to have been there was Kevin Porter, who has received his consequent $ 50,000 fine for violating the coronavirus protocol. and he’ll be out for a few games until he gets the green light from medical services. But the presence of Porter, one of the only ones left when the attack occurred, helped keep Brown’s condition from worsening further.

Shams Charania and Kelly Iko have given important details in The Athletic.

The Rockets came to Miami after playing in Orlando. The franchise decided on a strategic location: Coral gables. Instead of in the city center, to dissuade players from a night out that seemed juicy. But a group of players, about five, went to a strip club called Booby trap. Some were leaving the room early, but there were two who stayed later with Sterling Brown. When he went to leave and return to the hotel, he had the wrong vehicle. In the van he got into, he began to argue with the occupants, who chose to beat him. One hit him on the head with a glass bottle and another hit him on the back of the neck. Between the fact that he did not remember much and that he did not want to provide information to the policemen who took his statement, the report is somewhat incomplete. Kevin Porter had to get in the way to scare off the rioters and stay with Brown, who had to be rushed to the Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“If he were not so physically strong and tough, he could not have come out of that situation and have died,” says a source close to him.

Brown was isolated in a priority box from the hospital emergency area and made several adjustments with staples to cut the facial bleeding that he was suffering. The amount of blood Loss was what worried doctors the most, hence the possibility of clots.

The League is doing research this strange event hand in hand with the Houston Rockets, who on the other hand have asked the players not to speak publicly about this incident until more has been collected information and the subject can be approached with a perspective faithful to the real one.