Assault in the Madrid Metro: A 19-year-old Colombian arrested for the brutal assault on a nurse in the Madrid Metro

Agents of the National Polka Corps have arrested this monday afternoon to a 19-year-old Colombian in the Madrid district of Villaverde accused of a crime of serious injuries after he allegedly brutally assaulted a nurse last Thursday in a Madrid Metro wagon after he asked him to put on the mask. The sanitary, who received a sharp blow to the face with a sharp, pointed object, probably a brass knuckles has lost the vision of one eye after undergoing surgery one day after the assault.

The research has been carried out by agents of the Mobile Brigade of the Higher Police Headquarters of Madrid, who had once identified the alleged aggressor, have carried out several police devices to locate him that have culminated in your arrest when you go to your home to collect personal belongings to probably hide elsewhere. The detainee had dyed his hair red to try to evade police action and had even removed the earrings from his ears to avoid being recognized.

Sources close to the case had indicated to Efe that this Monday a person had gone to court to declare that he knew the alleged aggressor and provide his personal data. In parallel, the investigators had taken statements from his two companions at the time of the attack. The detainee, despite his youth, He is an old acquaintance of justice, since he has a record of crimes against property, as well as several search and arrest warrants of courts of Alicante and Palma de Mallorca for thefts and robberies.

Aggression to the health of the University Hospital 12 de Octubre It took place in the Alto del Arenal station, on line 1 of the Metro, when the toilet allegedly urged his attacker to put on a mask, whose use is mandatory in public transportation. The detainee then brutally beat him and before leaving the wagon He addressed him with the following words: “Asshole, let it be clear to you; I hope you die.”