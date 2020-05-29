By Rodolfo León

05/28/2020 12:59 pm

As expected, new details are already starting to emerge about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The most recent are courtesy of the Official PlayStation Magazine, which as part of the June edition, includes very specific information about this new installment.

According to the narrative director Darby McDevitt, Valhalla will not use the same loot system that we saw in Odyssey and Origins. In the words of McDevitt:

“Every piece of gear in the game is unique and can be extensively improved to the point where, every time you find a new armor, you’re going to celebrate and get excited, and it can stay with you for a long time. It will be viable for a long time. It is a very different approach than the one we have used previously. ”

Previously, Ubisoft has revealed many other details that point to Valhalla as a game that will not be the typical open world RPG where you must grind to advance the story. In fact, this new installment will have the most extensive customization system we’ve seen so far, so the comments of McDevitt reinforce this idea.

Although we still do not know exactly how much restructuring this loot system will undergo, it is clear that we cannot expect the same thing that we saw in previous installments. If you liked the way it previously worked, this could be bad news for you.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will debut at the end of the year to PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.

Via: GamesRadar

