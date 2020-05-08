By Rodolfo León

0 COMMENTS

05/07/2020 12:30 pm

Assassin’s Creed managed to recover with the introduction of elements RPG in Origins and its sequel, Odyssey. Despite the fact that these developments were very well received by fans, there were several elements in common that disliked most of its players, such as grinding, history and a huge and empty map with very few activities to do. Fortunately, it seems that the new installment of the franchise will correct these sections.

With this new installment, Ubisoft Montreal wants to reduce the size of the game, in favor of a more protagonist and story-focused approach. Malek Teffaga, communications manager for Ubisoft in the Middle East, responded to feedback on the size and scale of Odyssey. According to, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla It will not be “neither the biggest nor the longest game in the series”, suggesting that you may not have to invest so many hours of play.

Similarly, grinding is another section that Ubisoft hopes to correct. In an interview with Press Start Australia, Ashraf Ismael, creative director of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, explained the following:

“Our goal is to let users play how they want. So if people want to focus on the narrative, there will be no problem there. If people want to focus on your establishment, I repeat, there will be no problem there. It is up to the player to decide how he wants to consume this content. That has always been our angle. ”

Unfortunately, it seems that we will still have to deal with the least attractive part of the saga in recent years: the history of the present. The Adventures of Layla Hassan They will return in this new installment, and its developers promise that this time the experience will be like no other that the saga has seen.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will debut later this year for PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X. In the meantime, check out their amazing collectible editions.

Source: Press Start

Meet The Ascent, one of the Xbox exclusives for 2020



Netflix will raise its prices in Mexico

Rodolfo León

Editor at atomix.vg

Gamer, cinephile and lover of pop culture.

Twitter: @remi_leon

.