Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the next great proposal of Ubisoft in one of its most successful franchises. This time, by the hand of Eivor, we will embark on an adventure viking in which we must survive during the dark years of England, facing historical figures such as the King Alfred of Wessex. On the other hand, it seems that in Ubisoft They will seek to fully express the Nordic character of the work, something that is more evident than ever with the The Legend of Beowulf DLC, which supposedly will come with the Season Pass.

This information can be visited on the Uplay Germany website where we can check, the mention is made under the elements included in the Season Pass, thus allowing to intuit that the mission of ‘The Legend of Beowulf‘would land as part of the additional content of the game, that is, its DLC. On the other hand, there are some users who have mentioned that it is possible that this mission is actually one that is included as a reserve bonus for the game, but given that at the moment only Uplay Germany shows the mission.

In any case, what does seem certain is the presence of Beowulf in Assassin’s Creed ValhallaAlthough we will still have to see how one of the best known epics of all will be faced. In this sense, we will remember that a priori it is expected that the approach of this Assassin’s Creed the Nordic universe is less mythological than that seen in God of warTherefore, we cannot take anything for granted regarding creatures or monsters.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will see the light in Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC and Stadia during a date to be determined of the present 2020. Some rumors indicate that the launch of the game will take place in mid-October.

