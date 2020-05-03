Now that the new trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is out, many followers wonder what it will be like the game at a general level. One of the things that most attracts the attention of the franchise is that it is an open world and players have the ability to carry out side missions or do other things without having to continually follow the story of the game.

This implies that there are many places that can be visited and explored, and considering that 15 studies have put their effort into the development of this new installment of Ubisoft, it is expected to be one of the biggest Assassin’s Creed games because it will also be available for the next generation of consoles.

What will the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla be like?

Recently, in an interview with Gamer Informer, the creative director of the game called Ashraf Ismail has revealed important things regarding the map that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have. This will not be oriented only in Norway, which would be the place where the Vikings settled, but also in the places of the events that happened in England in the 9th century.

“We focus on four main kingdoms in England during this time period: Wessex, Northumbria, East Anglia and Mercia. So for history buffs, they can look for that. It is a big part of England, and within that, you have three main cities: London, Winchester and Jorvik (now called York in modern days, but Jorvik back then). And then we have a lot of cities, and of course, we also have Norway. “

However, in the interview he also comments on some of the trips that can be made in the game between these locations, but he also mentioned that there are some surprises relating to the world and map where he didn’t go into detail, but it seems to be very important to take the next step to the franchise, perhaps a new system.

“We have other surprises that I won’t go into in terms of the world and the map. But that is the heart of the journey, “said Ismail. We started in Norway and we see the natural beauty of this world, but we also feel the difficulty of living in this arid land… so we moved from there and settled in England… And then it comes to travel through the kingdoms of England. Of course, players can come and go to Norway as they please. There is a lot to see and do in Norway.

Considering the words of Ashraf Ismail, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have a gigantic world much like the latest installments like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Origins, or even bigger than them. For now, you just have to wait for them to reveal more information about those surprises they plan to bring in the new title.