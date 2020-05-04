Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Recently in an interview with the site Stevivor, Darby McDevitt, director of the narrative of the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, confirmed that the game will also allow homosexual relationships, such as Odyssey it also made it possible.

You can read: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Vikings in England and Alfredo the Great

Sí ’Yes, there are a lot of romances to have that can be found along the map and you can choose how to approach them in the way that you consider adjusted,’ ”he said. McDevitt.

Now, the topic of homosexuality in ancient Greece is a well-known historical fact, so in Odyssey it wasn’t strange at all, but what about Valhalla?

It turns out that the Vikings did accept homosexuality, at least in the pagan ’pagan’ ’time, because you know, everything that Christianity touches becomes sin and the Nordics ended up converting. According to multiple sources, they all agreed that it was accepted, but likewise, it is difficult to find accurate data because his record was not written, but was runic.

As they explain, it was allowed as long as you are meeting the quota of reproduction, because these were an agricultural and warrior society that lived in a hostile territory, so they needed yes or yes to have children and hopefully many.

In fact, those who were discriminated against were those who did not marry and reproduce, beyond being heterosexual or not. In this sense, those who were at greater risk of being harassed were those who played a passive role in a homosexual relationship.

We remind you that Tarreo.com There is also Instagram and Twitter as @TarreoGamer Follow us!

(Source interview, source homosexuality among Vikings)

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

.