Many players are waiting to enjoy the great adventures present in the new title of Assassin’s Creed, especially after confirmed with a spectacular trailer that this will be focused on the Vikings. And is that Asassin’s Creed Valhalla has inside a series of novelties that, for the moment, has not presented its gameplay, which waits until the Inside Xbox on May 7.

But the narrative director of this amazing game, Darby McDevitt, has wanted to share a series of data. In this case, indicating that, despite the fact that the game will be focused on the Nordic world and its mythology, players do not have to wait for history to lead them to experience mythology closely. But, at all times, the goal is to give much more weight to the story. What seems to be a return to the first installments to leave a little behind the fantasy touch of the last ones.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft

During your interviewMcDevitt faced the question asked by fans about the resemblance to God of war, a game to which he gave several compliments before pointing out that players should not worry. After all, the PS4 exclusive does focus on the mythological while with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla we can live a Viking experience up close.

Their goal is to make players feel like they are living in the Dark Years of England while exploring the ruins that Rome left 400 or 500 years ago. Everything in a massive world to explore, be carried away by assaults, live missions and meet interesting people. All under the perspective of a human who will have to travel the places on horseback to reach the point he wants. A great experience that, at the moment, does not have a release date, although it will be present in PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Google Stadia.