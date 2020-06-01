Twelfth game in the Assassin’s Creed series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will deliver an ambition much desired by fans of the Ubisoft franchise: a game in the Viking universe. Scheduled for the end of the year, the game will continue the epic saga of rivalry between assassins and Templars at key moments in history. Through the eyes of the new protagonist, the Viking warrior Eivor – whom the player chooses to be male or female – we are taken to the 9th century on a journey of exploration through Norway and England in the Viking Age.

Valhalla’s creative director, Ashraf Ismail, who has worked on the series for nine years and was director of Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, showed some details of the game for the story. Among the details, there are points of interest for Valhalla and its development, setting, gameplay (the return of the hidden blade and changes in stealth mode) and personalization of the protagonist.

Vikings, why?

Ubisoft Montreal started thinking about the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla concept as soon as work on Assassin’s Creed Origins, a 2017 title set in Ancient Egypt, was finished. Ismail was appointed creative director for the new project, and he immediately thought of the Vikings. “It was up to me to present the idea of ​​a good setting,” said Ismail. “The Viking Age is a subject that I have been passionate about since I was a child. So it was an opportunity to present the nuances of that time, culture and people of the period, in a way that we can only do in Assassin’s Creed.”

Ismail describes the Viking Age as a significant period that gave Europe a contour as we know it today, with “incredible moments of political moves involving kings, kingdoms, intrigues and wars”. Vikings and Norse mythology are not uncommon in video games – Ubisoft itself created a fighting title between Vikings, For Honor – but, in the characteristic style of the Assassin’s Creed series, Ismail and his team hope to bring more nuance to the portrait of a rich Scandinavian history, challenging the stereotypes created around the Vikings.

Map will be wide

The latest title in the series, 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, was set in Ancient Greece on a huge virtual map. With so much content and so many missions to explore amid the vastness, the game seemed too long for some. Ubisoft’s communications director for the Middle East, Malek Teffaha, previously said that Valhalla “will not be the longest nor the biggest title in the series”.

Ismail considers that the comparison between the map sizes of the previous games would not be “necessarily significant”, being more concerned with offering the player a rich experience. There is a lot to “discover and do” in Valhalla, which Ismail says is situated in a “big world”.

In England, for example, players will be able to explore four kingdoms: Northumbria, East Anglia, Mercia and Wessex. Within these four regions, they can venture into three major cities: London, Winchester and Jorvik (now York). The player will find “many small towns, villages, villages, special places and surprises”, according to Ismail. Iconic landmarks can also be explored, such as Stonehenge and Hadrian’s Wall.

“The virtual world of the game is impressive,” said Ismail. “The reason for my resistance to comparisons is that we didn’t start from a comparison. When we developed this game, we didn’t analyze previous titles or other games to determine the size of the map or some other feature. We started with a determined intention, thinking about a specific journey. We have a vision of the game that we want to create. “

Personalization of beards, tattoos and hairstyles

Previous titles in the Assassin’s Creed series featured a single protagonist of a predetermined genre or the choice between a brother and a sister – the case of Jacob and Evie, in Syndicate, or Kassandra and Alexios in Odyssey. In Valhalla, we have a single protagonist whose gender is determined by the player. But, warrior or warrior, there will be plenty of options for personalization of appearance – something unprecedented in the series.

Ismail said that “we will have a good variety” of different colored hair, beards and looks. It is also possible to get tattoos or use a war paint. In the case of equipment, the pieces will be subdivided and can be applied to the character. “Each piece of equipment is unique,” said Ismail. “At certain times, when the player improves his equipment, it results in a change in the look. Those interested in customizing each detail will see that it is possible to change the appearance of the equipment and retain its properties.”

Parkour has been improved

Ismail did not describe in detail how the mechanics of parkour work for the latest title in the Assassin’s Creed series, but indicated that there will be changes. “Yes, it is possible to do everything by walking on the floor, but if the player chooses the roofs, there will be an objective advantage. In that sense, we invest our efforts heavily in parkour.”

It remains to be seen whether specific new mechanics will be incorporated into parkour, such as the introduction of the hook in “Assassin’s Creed Syndicate”. But Ismail said the exploitation “will make sense” within the narrative and style of the game.

“It is a meticulous construction to achieve the effect we want on the scale of the world we have,” he said. “We have some places that really shine when the player decides, for example, to act like the predator in the heights, or even some navigation riddles.” In addition, the game will have a more stealthy side, ignored in Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey.

The hidden blade, which has been largely omitted from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – was only seen in the hands of a supporting character on a separate mission – will be back in Valhalla. Eivor will have the blade in his arsenal and, according to an interview conducted by the Kotaku website, the weapon “will again be lethal enough to kill with a single blow”.

Stealth mechanics are back, making it possible to blend in with the crowd so as not to be detected, a feature that hasn’t been seen since “Assassin’s Creed Syndicate”. The cloak and hood can be worn manually. Its effect is not only cosmetic, it affects events in the game, especially when it comes to attracting the attention of enemies. To distract enemies, you can call the loyal crow Sýnin, helping the player to go unnoticed.

Combat changes

Although Ismail didn’t say much about the subject, he commented a little on the efforts to refine the combat experience, with the development of a new mechanic in which two weapons are wielded at the same time. One can also create the ability to use a heavy weapon with one hand.

As Vikings are brutal warriors, “getting it right” was important to Ubisoft. The gratifying feeling of “impact” with each stroke of the sword or ax, for example, was important to the concept of the game.

“In terms of personalizing the style of play, one of the areas we wanted to explore is the idea of ​​wielding two weapons, with the player being able to choose the combination they want,” he said. “Some weapons work better together. So, there is a fine adjustment to be made by those who want to explore this aspect. We bet heavily on the mechanics of dual weapons. If desired, the player can wield two shields, why not?”

Rap battle between Vikings

Ismail also revealed that the game will have a parallel activity called flyt. It is a dispute that essentially consists of an exchange of rhythmic insults between two participants. In other words, a Viking rap battle. It is even present in Nordic literature, with gods like Odin and Thor facing each other in a verbal war.

“The idea of ​​flyt was something that came up during the research,” said Ismail. “Something that was practiced during that period of the 9th century in the northern regions. Something seen among Vikings, but also among Saxons in England, a practice of moments of fun.”

Flyt requires skill, since the idea is to be poetic and scathing, a description that fits well with Eivor, the protagonist of Valhalla. “Eivor is someone who knows how to laugh at a joke, but also knows how to value poetry,” said Ismail. “So, it is an aspect that fits well with the character we want to develop. With all this, these old battles of Nordic rap are an activity that is part of the game.”

Valhalla will not have multiplayer mode

The last main title of the series to have multiplayer mode was Assassin’s Creed Unity, in which it was possible to form teams to compete on cooperative modes on the internet. Valhalla will have some kind of “online component”, but we’re not sure what that means. Multiplayer mode, however, is not part of the game imagined by Ubisoft Montreal.

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a single player title,” said Ismail. “We will have an online component. There is a lot of money and a lot of resources linked to the use of the internet. But I want to make it clear that this is an individual game, which will be successful based on the individual experience we are creating.”

The player builds a village that evolves as he progresses

Similar to the home of Assassin’s Creed 3 and building on the idea of ​​Assassin’s Creed 2’s Villa Auditore, building a physical space is back in Valhalla. Eivor is the leader of a Viking clan and, with that, the exploration of new regions and the conquest of new territories will be part of the game, even though these objectives are not always achieved through the brutality of war.

“After advancing a bit in the game, the character ends up traveling to England, where he finds a lot of space and fertile land, and the clan sits down,” said Ismail. “The player brings his people with him. So it becomes important to create a safe environment for his settlement and his clan and, for that, it is necessary to form alliances.”

It will be interesting to “invite new people who can reinforce your settlement”, something possibly similar to recruiting lieutenants in Odyssey for the ship or expanding your creed in Brotherhood. “Sometimes the situation involves big attacks and epic battles against people who don’t want him around,” he said. “This is true for both Saxons and Vikings. As we can see, it’s a very dynamic journey.”

The player revisits the settlement throughout the campaign and, over time, the village changes and grows with the “new opportunities” and “new threats” that appear periodically.

The return of links with narratives in the modern era

Ubisoft Montreal will not abandon the links with the narrative that takes place in the present. The character Layla Hassan, a former Abstergo agent turned murderer that we first saw in Origins and reviewed more recently in Odyssey, returns to participate in the story.

“It all happens some time after the events of Odyssey,” said Ismail. “Of course, I can’t go into details. I think the game has a lot of surprises for fans of the series and new players. I could say that there is an aspect of the gameplay that should surprise the player, or so I hope.”

Dialog options remain important

Ismail did not confirm whether the player’s choices made the story go in different directions, but said the dialogue options were back. He and his team also thought about what that means for the plot and the character.

“How to introduce this idea into a universe that starts from the premise that we are reliving the memories of another person inherited by DNA? That was one of our important reflections. And we came to the conclusion that the idea was to tell the story of Eivor, a very good character defined, which is complex, determined and introspective. “

The dialog options allow the player to inhabit the character, helping to deepen the fantasy of playing a role. Ismail says that “all the choices the player makes and all of his speech options are things that Eivor would say or do at a given moment”.

Ubisoft research involving the Viking Era

Since its birth in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed series has delved deep into history, but interspersed with fiction. But when it comes to landscape, architecture and political dynamics, as well as the educational way it teaches the player about certain periods in history, Assassin’s Creed has always emphasized historical accuracy.

This continues in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Ubisoft returned to work with historians, and Ismail explained that the first months of the project are dedicated to research, carried out by various departments of the studio. To really understand the setting and its history, Ismail and his team traveled to Europe.

“We stayed in a typical Viking dwelling in Norway,” he said, noting that they also sailed on a Viking ship. “We had a banquet, visited the region and understood the beauty of the landscape, but also the challenges of inhabiting it.”

In England, the team visited fertile land and green hills, wondering what it would be like to reach the end of a long journey from Norway to settle in this new country and new home.

“We can understand the mentality of those who saw opportunity in these fertile lands,” he said. “And then we went to England and visited a good part of the country, we met people and we tried to absorb their culture and history. It was by far the richest and most rewarding research we’ve ever done.”

Ismail describes Vikings as more than warriors: they were also settlers, explorers and farmers. During Ubisoft’s research, “one of the most interesting things” they discovered was the fact that, when invading territories, the Vikings did not try to force others to act like them, instead seeking to assimilate among the locals. They acclimated “very quickly” to new regions and peoples, something we will see in the narrative in Valhalla.

“In fact, historians think this is what brought the Viking Age to an end,” said Ismail. “Vikings have been changing over time. Once again, our idea was to show the experience of Vikings, something anchored in the history and culture of a period.” / TRANSLATION OF AUGUSTO CALIL

