Assassin’s Creed Valhalla review deactivates some of the Ostara festival content due to glitches

Ubisoft is currently working on a more permanent solution.

Title Update 1.2 went live for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla last week and the Ostara Festival will be available on March 18. Unfortunately, players started reporting glitches around Ravensthorpe after the update’s release. Ubisoft would release a server-side review the next day to address the same.

This has caused the decorations to be temporarily removed from the settlements. The Ostara Festival missions that require decorations cannot be completed either, although the development team is working on a more permanent fix. Since the festival will last until April 8, there should be more than enough time left for your missions.

Following the end of the festival, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive its first paid expansion next month with Wrath of the Druids. It will add new story and equipment missions along with new locations. The expansion will launch on April 29, so stay tuned for more details and gameplay in the coming weeks. In the meantime, check out our review of the base game here.

We are aware of the increase in crash cases in and around Ravensthorpe since the release of Title Update 1.2.0.

Our team is working on a solution that should be ready by next week. In the meantime, we appreciate your patience.

– Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) March 19, 2021

We are implementing a server-side review to address an increase in glitches near Ravensthorpe. Settlement decorations will be temporarily removed and Ostara Festival quests that include decorations will not be able to be completed. Thanks for your patience as our team will release a permanent fix soon! pic.twitter.com/gYG7O8dvF3

– Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) March 20, 2021