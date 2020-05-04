The Assassin’s Creed franchise is, in its own right, one of Ubisoft’s most successful franchises. Recently the French company presented through a spectacular four-minute trailer a cinematic in which the first images of its next title inspired by Viking culture were shown. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla It will allow us to live a great history with all kinds of elements referring to the Viking world, having the opportunity to lead a clan in search of a new home in the lush fields of England 9th century.

A few days ago it was announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will reach Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia and PC during this winter. But in the absence of knowing a specific and official date, Ubisoft has revealed what the different collector editions of the game will be like. That said, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will come with a large number of editions to cover all the needs of fans of this important franchise.

According to the official Ubisoft store, each of the editions is already available for reservation. Among which we find prices and versions of all types: from a standard edition by € 59.99 up to a collector’s edition priced at € 200 for the most ambitious fans.

Collector’s Edition AC Valhalla | Ubisoft

This latest version includes a copy of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition with exclusive digital content, such as rune sets, ships and features to customize our colony in England. On the other hand, the collector’s edition also adds a replica of Eivor and his drakkar, an extraordinary collector’s box with unique art, an exclusive steelbook with designs inspired by the game’s emblems, a Viking figure of Eivor with his ax and his raven , a certificate of authenticity, three lithographs and, last but not least, the soundtrack of the game.