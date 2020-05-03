Ubisoft had us on the edge of the chair for a couple of days, thanks to the presentation of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The new game has already been introduced in society, and we already know some details of its gameplay and history. I must note that the trailer looked great on them.

Viking life

With the name Assassin’s Creed Valhalla There wasn’t much wasted. The game will be set in the Viking era and its cover shows a bit of the duality of that life. On the one hand, community and family, on the other, war and conquest.

We take control of Eivor, a warrior in search of a new home and who along with his brothers will do everything possible to conquer the land in possession of the British empire. Very Viking-style, the combat will be visceral, the trailer gives us a sample of it, and it will be through combat that we will gain territory and recognition.

We are again in front of a large open world, full of secrets and missions, which will allow us to improve the skills and battle style of our character, thanks to an advanced RPG system that even allows us to share our warrior online.

Just as there is time for battle, there is also time for other activities, such as hunting, fishing, drinking games or traditional Nordic competitions. You know, those stress-relieving activities after a tough battle.

Beyond the game

But there are not only things to talk about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla itself, because this presentation again gives us clues regarding the new generation consoles. The game goes on sale in late 2020 and taking into account historical records, it is between October and November that the franchise releases a new game for sale.

Similarly, the console that took the lights was Xbox Series X, however, the title will be available for Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and PC. For the latter platform, the game will be available on the Epic Store and also available on uPlay.