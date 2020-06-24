Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Ashraf Ismail, creative director at Ubisoft and responsible for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, announced that he will abandon the project. The above for personal reasons that arose after he was accused of sexual misconduct with fans and maintaining extramarital affairs.

Through a statement he posted on Twitter, Ismail announced his departure from the Assassin’s Creed creative team: Valhalla. The creative noted that he made this decision to be able to take care of problems in his personal life.

“I am abandoning my beloved project to adequately take care of personal problems in my life. Both my life and that of my family are destroyed. I deeply apologize for all the people who were hurt in this, « he said.

In case you didn’t know, several accusations were raised this past weekend against various members of the video game industry ranging from creatives to streamers. One of them targeted Ismail who was accused of having extramarital affairs without revealing his marital status. He was also accused of having « sexual misconduct » with fans (via Polygon).

The development of Valhalla will continue standing

What does this mean for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? At the moment it is not clear, but it is a fact that the development of the game still stands. In fact, words from Ismail and Ubisoft show that the creative team remains committed to delivering a « great game » to those who wait for it.

“There are hundreds of talented and passionate people who are striving to build an experience for you and they don’t deserve to be associated with this. I wish you the best, ”he explained.

At the moment it is unknown who will be the creative who will take the reins of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla before the departure of Ismail.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is coming this year to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. You can know more about this adventure by clicking here.