By Rodolfo León

05/13/2020 12:28 pm

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla You will be exploring myths and legends with one of your missions DLC. As part of Season pass, the game page on the German site of Ubisoft Germany mentions that “The Legend of Beowulf ” It will be included as part of this additional content.

Beowulf It began as a poem written in the Anglo-Saxon Language, and has been rewritten several times over the years. It is considered to be one of the most famous legends in Europe, telling the story of a powerful warrior named Beowulf. It starts with Beowulf helping the king Danish after her mead ritual has been attacked by a monster named Grendel. Beowulf manages to defeat Grendel and then he kills his mother, also a monster. The heroic acts of Beowulf they eventually make him the king of his people.

The story takes up many years later in the life of Beowulf, while a dragon plunders his kingdom. Beowulf Kills the creature after following it into hiding, but is mortally wounded in the process.

It will be interesting to see how Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla implement this story. The series is already known for digging into various myths and legends in past games, incorporating them in ways that fit with the franchise lore.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will debut later this year for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia and PC.

Source: Ubisoft

