9th century It is the date that affirms Ubisoft on their official website for their new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It sounds quite broad, but according to what the trailer shows, it takes us to the period when he ruled Alfredo the Great, the most successful defender of the British Isles from the Danish invasions, we spoke between the AD 871 and AD 899. Next we will tell you about this historical period and the kingdoms that could compose this future new map of Assassin’s Creed.

Eivor is our fictional protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, this led his people in the 873 to the great British isle to plunder and establish a settlement. For this year, Alfred ruled as king of Wessex, the southernmost kingdom of the Anglo-Saxon dynasties.

By the date in question and after approximately 80-84 years of Viking invasions, the Anglo-Saxon monarchies were on the verge of collapse. Of the 4 great kingdoms of the time, Northumbria, Mercia, East Anglia and WessexOnly the latter was able to face the Danes.

With the early fall of Northumbria and Mercia, the Vikings established their own territory, the Danelaw or the ” country of Danish law ”, because England It could offer them much more agriculturally friendly land than the complex Nordic territories, hardly Denmark had more land for these practices, but it was never a very large country. As the years passed, there were moments of peace as of war, but this never convinced Alfred, who dreamed of a united England from before, when his late brother ruled Etelredo.

In this way and as the website of the game promises, our protagonist, in the style RPG which the franchise focused on lately, hopes to have its own settlement in the Danelaw, along with its people. Thus, it is already possible to visualize conflicts with Alfredo the Great, which at the same time leads us to think about what kinds of situations and conflicts could be raised, since the Anglo-Saxon king was quite successful against the Vikings.

Approximate idea of ​​the game map of the territory in England according to the time

In this sense, the map that we can assume in advance and with a little more security than normal, proposes in the first place: the Nordic territory from which our protagonist, the Danelaw, the kingdom of Wessex and the stems of Northumbria.

Now, in second place and outside the recently carried out historical analysis, the Viking invasions of the time, were also in territory Irish (in fact these founded Dublin, current capital of the country) and Scottish. On the other hand, there were also settlements in Iceland and the Faroe Islands (The latter did not really have much prominence until a couple of decades later, during the reign of Harald I, Beautiful Hair).

In conclusion, according to the ambition of Ubisoft, we could have a map with a huge proportional game space, but of course, bigger is not necessarily better.

