Assassin’s Creed project on Netflix continues, according to Ubisoft | Entertainment

Aymar Azaïzia, head of content for Assassin’s Creed, assures that the new project in the form of an anime series for Netflix is ​​still underway.

More and more are the video game adaptations which will be released soon in Netflix, having confirmed productions such as the animated series The Cuphead Show !, the CGI animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness or the recently announced Tomb Raider anime series, to give a few examples.

It’s been a while since Netflix announced the development of a series about Assassin’s Creed, one of the most important video game sagas right now. However, little has been known about this project, leading many to fear its possible cancellation. At the end of the day, it would not be the first time that a project has been announced and in the end things do not come to fruition.

However, since Ubisoft confirm that plans for a Assassin’s Creed animation series they are still valid. Aymar Azaïzia, head of content for Assassin’s Creed, said in an interview with Eurogamer that the project is still underway and that the team is currently working on it.

“It’s still active, it’s the guys who brought us the Raving Rabbids TV show, who also announced the animated series Far Cry. Those guys are really focusing on that. It’s not the next project that’s coming up, but it’s still in its infancy. hands. It has not been parked, “explained the executive.

At the moment not many details are known about the assassin’s creed anime, except for the fact that its plot will tell an original story set within the universe of the franchise. We will have to be patient and wait for Ubisoft to give us new information about the Netflix series.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by José Carlos Pozo.