‘Assassin’s Creed Infinity’ is in development and would be a living platform

Assassin’s Creed Infinity is a reality. Ubisoft confirmed that a new game is under development under that codename, in a delivery that would arrive with important news. In the first instance, the company announced that the completion of the degree will be shared between its Quebec and Montreal studios.

The other relevant data in relation to this game has to do with a drastic change in its format. According to Bloomberg, Ubisoft would launch Assassin’s Creed Infinity as a “live platform” in the style of Fortnite and GTA Online. In this way, the title would evolve and its content would cover different historical moments. If this idea of ​​the developers is finally confirmed, the franchise would adopt the modality of “game as a service”. This shouldn’t necessarily be seen as a bad thing from the get-go, although fans clearly don’t like it.

It is a business model that has gained a lot of strength in the gamer market, it is very profitable and Ubisoft does not want to be left out. What really raises many doubts is what will be the monetization strategy, especially in relation to paid content.

Despite the development of Assassin’s Creed Infinity being confirmed through Ubisoft, the game will not see the light of day anytime soon. The Bloomberg report speaks that the launch is “years away”, while other more specific rumors point to only see it in 2024.

Ubisoft must solve several questions before ‘Assassin’s Creed Infinity’ sees the light

Ubisoft’s decision to integrate its Quebec and Montreal studios for the development of Assassin’s Creed Infinity was not random. The determination was made -in part- to appease the strong rivalry existing among the teams behind this popular franchise.

The company’s words are quite eloquent:

Rather than keep passing the baton from game to game, we deeply believe this is an opportunity for one of Ubisoft’s most beloved franchises to evolve in a more integrated and collaborative way, less studio-centric and more talent-centric. and leadership, no matter where they are within Ubisoft.

However, there are other motivations. During the last year, a large number of reports of sexual harassment, racism and sexism have appeared within Ubisoft. In the midst of the controversy, the company had to reorganize itself due to the departure of a significant number of employees, and this would have impacted the development of Assassin’s Creed Infinity and other projects.

However, the controversy is not over. Bloomberg indicates that workers have expressed their anger that several of the people accused of inappropriate behavior continue to hold important positions in the company. The truth is that this novel is far from its completion.

