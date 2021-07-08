Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a “living” game that will evolve over time

In the course of just a few hours, yesterday we saw how they arose the first rumors about Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which according to Bloomberg, would bring us a new unique design within the franchise with a reinvention towards a title that would function as a live service platform, serving as the basis for future games.

However, according to Bloomberg sources familiar with the development of the game, the most interesting thing is that this platform is that would evolve over time. We’ve seen similar rumors from GTA 6, and both games are likely inspired by the immense popularity of Fortnite seasons, which is underpinned by a single, ever-changing map.

Thus, instead of playing mainly only in a historical period, we would have a base scenario from which we could join other players in “multiple scenarios”, which would grow and evolve over time.

Before this news even finished spreading, Ubisoft itself decided to cut off any rumors and speculation, officially confirming that they are currently working on an early development phase of this game. However, this confirmation has been limited to a few details such as the existence of a title called Assassin’s Creed Infinity or the collaborative involvement of the company’s Ubisoft Quebec and Ubisoft Montreal teams, without going into detail about what we could expect from the game. same.

However, we are already seeing how little the latest installments of Assassin’s Creed began to point towards this type of full service live over time, with recent confirmations such as that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be the first game in the franchise to receive a second year of post-launch content, or the previous recurring monthly update we saw with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Even so, given the statements of Ubisoft itself, unfortunately everything seems to point to that Assassin’s Creed Infinity is still pretty far from launch, possibly within a range of dates past even the next 2022. And it is undoubtedly about one of the most ambitious projects of the saga, not only with one of the most interesting and promising installments, but as a possible winning card for the future of the developer.