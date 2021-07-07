‘Assassinations of politicians have no place in a democracy’: OAS on Moïse

MEXICO CITY. International organizations condemned the assassination of the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, and his wife, Martine Moïse – who after being wounded in the attack, a few minutes ago her death was also confirmed – at the hands of an armed commando who entered this morning in his residence in Port-au-Prince.

The Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, through his spokesman, condemned these events while asking the local authorities to preserve constitutional order.

Similarly, he demanded that those responsible for the crime be brought to justice.

The Organization of American States joined in the condemnation:

“This attack is an affront to the entire community of democratic nations represented in the Organization of American States (OAS). We most vehemently deplore this attempt to undermine the institutional stability of the country.

“We reject this objectionable act. Disagreement and dissent are part of a strong and vigorous system of government. Murders of politicians have no place in a democracy. We call to put an end to an irresponsible policy that threatens to derail democratic advances and the future of the country, ”said the organization headed by the Uruguayan, Luis Almagro.

After expressing its condolences, the Washington-based body announced an extraordinary session at 2:30 p.m. (local time) to address the crisis in this Caribbean country.

Meanwhile, CELAC, whose Pro Tempore presidency falls this year in Mexico, also condemned the assassination.

“The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States condemns and regrets the cowardly assassination of the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, which occurred today at his residence in Port-au-Prince.

“CELAC supports the constitutional order, the rule of law and democratic institutions, while categorically rejecting violence in all its expressions and urging dialogue for the pacification of the country.”

In this same sense, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), headed by the Mexican Alicia Bárcena, expressed its regret for the death of the president who had been in office since 2017.

“In the face of the heinous act that led to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, ECLAC and its Executive Secretary express their condolences and express all their solidarity with the people of Haiti.”

In Europe there are also follow-ups to the events that occurred this morning in Port-au-Prince.

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Joseph Borrell, lamented the assassination of President Moïse.

“Shocked by the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and his wife. This crime presents a risk of instability and spiral of violence. The perpetrators must be found and brought to justice.”

For his part, José Miguel Vivanco, executive director for the Americas of Human Rigth Watch, referred to this fact that mourns the international community.

My condemnation for the assassination of the President of Haiti Jovenal Moïse. The international community must take decisive action to help stop the escalation of violence and find democratic solutions to the institutional crisis in the country ”.

This condemnation was also joined by the leaders of most countries in America and from different parts of the world.

