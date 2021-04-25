Aspy ends its fleeting passage through the Ibex Growth Market 15 waiting for the Atrys takeover bid

Related news

Aspy Global ends his journey through the index Ibex Growth Market 15, the benchmark index of the old Alternative Stock Market (MAB). He has barely remained a month as a member of the selective due to the purchase offer that the also listed Atrys Health has formulated for its control and that points to the success of the transaction.

Withdrawal will occur with effect from next May 7, one day after the voluntary acceptance period that has been established for the opt-out bid by Atrys Health. Although at the time of its incorporation its possible destination was already foreseen, the increase in trading recorded in the heat of the operation ended up raising it to this benchmark index.

In any case, due to Aspy’s low free-circulation capital, only was incorporated with a weight equivalent to 10% of its shares. In this sense, its reference shareholders controlled 83% of its capital, led by President José Elías Navarro. He only recognized himself as the owner of 73.3% of the company through Excelsior Times SLU, a stake with which he had already agreed to attend the Atrys takeover bid.

Mass acceptance

For the moment, the position will remain vacant until the final acceptance data for the takeover bid is given. However, this week Atrys Health revealed that it already has accessions of 92.06% of the capital of Aspy. And not only that, but also 91.58% to its share exchange plan without cash payment.

The operation was launched conditional on a minimum acceptance of 90% of Aspy’s share capital, as well as 85% adherence to the share exchange offer, without cash. This formula established the delivery of one newly issued Atrys share for every 3,147826 Aspy shares in portfolio.