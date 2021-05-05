Aspirin hides the solution to pollution dementia

There are numerous studies showing that older people exposed to high levels of environmental pollution they experience a greater cognitive impairment. The consequences are dementia and other symptoms similar to those of Alzheimer disease. Now, a more recent study, published in Nature Aging, shows that the consumption of aspirin could reverse this effect.

The reasons are not clear, although there are some theories. What is certain is that the solution, even when the causes are discovered, will not be to administer this drug to the population. in a generalized way. Their side effects They are remarkable, so it should only be prescribed in very specific cases. However, finding the mechanism that leads to this protection can lead to emulation by other methods that are safer for patients.

The mysterious protection of aspirin

When elderly patients are subjected to cognitive tests, it can be verified that the results are worse in those in whose localities the local contamination increased in the previous month.

It is believed that the protective effect of aspirin may be related to the decrease in inflammation of the brain

Therefore, the authors of this recent study chose to study this effect in 954 men, residents in the metropolitan area of Boston. First of all, they saw that even breathing small amounts of fine particles and black carbon, coming from the pollution, it affected their cognitive function in the short term.

However, those who, due to a previous pathology, took non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, as the aspirin, they seemed to evade that effect. In fact, their scores on tests of memory, concentration, and ability to follow directions were significantly higher. Specifically, those who did not take the drug had a 128% more likely to obtain low results in these tests after being exposed to contamination, while those who did take it had a 44% more possibilities. The same did not happen in people with Alzheimer’s. This shows that the mechanism should be different, but for now they have not been able to find it.

They believe it may be related to the role of aspirin in reduction of brain swelling. However, it is only a theory, so it would be necessary to study the cases further to find new answers.

This is an observational study. They believe that it would be necessary to carry out randomized clinical trials in larger population groups.

The drug is not the solution

In their study, these scientists insist that the solution to dementia caused by pollution is not aspirin.

For years it has been known that in addition to being an anti-inflammatory it is also a powerful anticoagulant, which can cause severe bleeding. The balance of benefits and risks favors the former in specific patients, but not in the general population. Therefore, its use should not be extended.

However, discovering what are the mechanisms that lead to this protective role can be used to protect the brain of people exposed to contamination emulating the mechanism in question, without the negative part of this non-steroidal anti-inflammatory.

It is not the solution to the problem, but it is a good thread to pull.

