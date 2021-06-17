A new sin has been added to the catalog of the Fourth Transformation: aspirationism, the attitude of those who insist on getting ahead, improving their living conditions, continuing to prepare, supporting their children who wish to continue studying.

Those aspirationists, the Leader has ruled, have no remedy: they cannot be convinced that the right way to save the soul is to renounce all desire for improvement. They do not understand that the path to beatitude and patriotism is to resign oneself to poverty and intellectual or professional improvement.

Their sin is so serious that they should be ashamed, the Leader sentenced, go to church, participate in religious ritual, cross themselves, pray. They would have to, to be forgiven, eliminate their aspirations, that is, stop being aspirational.

Why aspire to social advancement, a good job, a decent salary, a quality medical service, a school for your children with water, soap and good teachers, a comfortable home, a car, a vacation yearly, to a meal once a month in a restaurant, to reading books that put bad ideas, to getting to know your own country or, even worse, to know other countries? Those ambitions belong to conservatives, individualists, selfish people, those who oppose transformation.

Aspirationists do not forgive the government for prioritizing the poor. In the socio-digital networks they viciously insist that children with cancer are dying because they have been deprived of the medicines that are essential for them to continue fighting for their survival, that families who cannot afford to treat serious diseases have been left out in the open, that the shortage of medicines is becoming more serious, that vaccines have even become scarce, that the wave of criminal violence in the country continues to grow, that it was absurd to cancel the work of the new international airport, that the causes of the collapse of the Metro are the corruption and negligence, that the hundreds of thousands of small businesses affected by the pandemic were not supported, that the cancellation of children’s stays deprived hundreds of thousands of women the opportunity to continue studying or working without the anxiety of the lack of adequate care for their young children, that there is economic decline and unemployment on the rise.

It is that they read conservative books, magazines and newspapers, they listen to radio programs where they spend it disqualifying the government. Hypocrites, ladinos, middle class, aspirationists! They pretend not to realize that for the government the poor are first and that is why it prioritizes the distribution of money among the needy, distribution with which they will not be corrupted because it will not make them rise out of poverty and rise to the detestable middle class. That rise would make them forget where they come from and to whom they owe the financial aid, and they would want to continue moving up the social ladder, that is, they would become, retro, Satan!, Aspirationists.

The President loves the poor so much that he does not intend for them to stop being so. On the contrary, his government has increased the number of families living in poverty and extreme poverty. Isn’t that proof enough of the President’s affection for them? The poor receive direct financial assistance from the government. That is enough for them. They should not aspire to get out of poverty, because with that aspiration they would cease to belong to the good people, they would share the nefarious ambitions of the middle class, thus fatally becoming conservatives, individualists, ladinos, traitors.

The Fourth Transformation, longing for liberation or obsession for punitive resentment? An old Spanish song says:

Equality! I hear screaming

to the hunchback Torroba.

Do you want to see yourself without a hump

or does he want to screw us?