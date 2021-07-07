Aspirationist … yes, of course 2021/07/07

By Enrique García and García *

The last elections can be considered successful from the democratic perspective due to the fact that the vote was respected, but nothing more, because, in consideration of the participating population, it was said in other Glosas (Participation… reprobate, Glosas. E. García and G. June 2021. Mexico. – https://glosas.com.mx/2021/06/participacion-reprobados/—), the grade was failing. Scholars of the electoral process point out that there was a sector that reacted against the presidential party and that did not please the president, who spoke out by criticizing its rejection.

The discordant segment of voters is the so-called “middle class” (Inegi. Who belongs to the middle class ?, Business leader. J. Venegas. June 2021. Mexico. —Https: //www.liderempresarial.com/inegi-quienes -belong-to-the-med-class …—) which is characterized by its vigorous activity in the academic, professional and cultural fields. There are also enterprising people such as merchants, farmers, small businessmen, bureaucrats, workers with formal employment and others. One characteristic that identifies them is that they are people who aspire to have better living conditions and who distance themselves from situations that could make them fall into lower strata and, therefore, impoverished.

That group of people, which in our country is 42% of the economically active population, is the one that keeps organizations alive and, so to speak, that thinking, hard-working, prepared and enterprising population is what makes inertia production continues and that public and private institutions continue to function.

This new confrontation fostered by the President of the Republic is one more strategy to reinforce and expand its base of voters, most of which are considered as lower class, with the usual characteristics of income, education and cultural level.

That social class, 55 percent, is the one that the Executive flatters at every opportunity and, on the contrary, denounces the middle class, calling it individualist and aspirational, a group of people who turn their backs on others and who only think about themselves. What a characterization.

The social polarization caused by the president is based on the fact that the population that supports him blindly believes that the course is correct and that she should only work on her own, while the government does its part to give her everything she needs. This atmosphere of conformity makes people stop thinking about having better living conditions, as they should be considered superfluous.

Such is the way of thinking of the communist governments, and that at a certain point it gained adherents, but given the bad results they have had to contain the disagreement through economic barriers to citizenship, a situation that keeps people imprisoned in their own country. It is symptomatic that people who disagree flee as refugees to neighboring countries; it is clear that, if there were bonanza, no one would escape and there would even be an immigration process.

The one who this relates radically disagrees with the communist-style approaches, out of conviction and because he was educated in an environment in which personal improvement is the goal of development as people, where each step must mean progress, which when added to the more people results in the development of society as a whole. Wherever it is seen, for each group of people, the president’s remarks are a true affront to the intellect and it is a waste of ink to abound on the particularities.

From now on, the ruling party prepares the strategy for the next elections, but also the middle class is ready to face the onslaught, as it was clear that it went to the polls and it was noticed, but the effort must be redoubled to achieve greater participation , particularly that of that battered middle class.

Surely there will be many who say, like the one with this pen, “aspirational?” … yes, of course.

* Nuclear physicist, graduated from UNAM