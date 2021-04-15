Asphalt, tires and speed: the origin of most of the microplastics we breathe

A recent study shows that 84% of the microplastics we breathe do not come from large cities as was believed

Research shows that the combination of asphalt, tires and high speed makes it easier for small particles to enter the atmosphere

The new study, published just a few days ago in the American journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), radically breaks with the popular belief that in most of the so-called natural paradises, far from cities, you can breathe air pure. Chances are that if you move to some remote place, for example in the western United States, perhaps Yellowstone, the deserts of Utah or the forests of Oregon, In addition to fresh air, I also breathed many microplastics.

According to this study, there are currently 1,100 tons floating over the western US. Matter is falling from the sky, polluting the most remote corners of North America and the world. But, Where does all this come from? It makes sense to think that this microplastics polluted air is coming from nearby cities, yet this new research shows that 84 percent of airborne microplastics in the American West they actually come from the roads on the outskirts of major cities.

Another 11 percent could be coming from the ocean: the researchers who created this analysis model have calculated that microplastic particles remain in the air for almost a week, and that’s more than enough time to cross continents and oceans.

The varied origin of microplastics: what we already knew

Microplastics (particles smaller than 5 millimeters) come from various sources. The plastic bags and bottles that are released into the environment break down into smaller and smaller pieces.

Our washing machines They are another important source: when we wash synthetic clothes, the tiny microfibers are dislodged and disposed of to a sewage treatment plant. That facility filters some of the microfibers, trapping them in a “sludge,” which is treated human waste that is then applied to agricultural fields as fertilizer. That actually ends up filling the soil with microplastics.

A plant of sewage water dumps the remaining microfibers into the sea in the treated water. This has been going on for decades, and because plastics disintegrate but never actually go away, the amount of plastic in the ocean has skyrocketed.

So much plastic has accumulated in the ocean that the land may now be an importer of microplastics from the sea

In fact, this new research shows that there may now be more microplastics leaving the ocean at any given time than entering it. In other words, so much plastic has accumulated in the ocean that the land may now be an importer of microplastics from the sea. “That really highlights the role of inherited pollution,” he says. Janice Brahney, Environmental Scientist at Utah State University and co-lead author of the new PNAS article. “The amount of plastics in our ocean is simply staggering compared to anything we produce in a given year in the terrestrial environment.”

These microplastics don’t just wash up on the ground and accumulate on beaches. When the waves crash and the winds hit the ocean, they throw drops of seawater into the air. These obviously contain salt, but also organic matter and microplastics. “Then the water evaporates and only the aerosols remain”, or small floating pieces of particulate material, says the Cornell University Researcher Natalie Mahowald, co-director of the investigation with Brahney. “Classically, atmospheric scientists have always known that there are sea salts that come this way.” But last year, another group of researchers demonstrated this phenomenon with microplastics, showing that they appear in the sea breeze.

This time, Mahowald and Brahney used atmospheric models to show how far marine microplastics can travel after they are suspended in midair. Also observed other sources of microplastic emissionssuch as roads, cities and agricultural fields. They knew, for example, how much dust is generated in the fields and how much microplastic could be in that dust.

The researchers then combined this atmospheric model with data from the real world. Brahney used air samplers scattered in remote locations throughout the western United States, so at one point he was able to tell how many plastic particles had fallen from the sky. Mahowald’s model can also tell what atmospheric and climatic conditions were like at the time, allowing researchers to track where those particles were most likely to have come from.

Roads: main generators of microplastics

They found that agricultural dust only provided 5% of atmospheric microplastics in the West. And surprisingly, cities only generated 0.4%. “If you asked someone how plastics are getting into the atmosphere, they would say from urban centers,” says Brahney.

When a vehicle rolls on a road, small specks are thrown from its tires as part of normal wear and tear. This material is not pure rubber; It contains added synthetic rubbers and a host of other chemicals. The tire particles, then, are technically microplastics and they are everywhere. A 2019 study estimated that 7 billion microplastics arrive in the San Francisco Bay each year, mostly from tires.

In reality, cities produce a staggering amount of microplastic through road traffic and decomposing garbage, but does not seem likely to reach the atmosphere. That’s for two reasons, Brahney and Mahowald think: buildings keep wind from cleaning the surfaces of a city and propelling those parts, and people drive cars slower in metropolitan areas, so there is less agitation of particles. of tires that end up on the road. But if you go out onto the ring roads or highways there is much more open space where the winds can even lift up debris. Also, says Mahowald, “the cars go much faster. That’s a lot of energy. And tiny tiny particles can enter the atmosphere with that energy. ”

But why did these scientists go to the trouble of modeling the extreme complexities of the atmosphere, rather than simply looking at the characteristics of the microplastics that landed on their filters to find out where they originated? The sad reality is that These plastics have so deeply saturated the environment that, in a sense, they have homogenized. Particles from synthetic clothing and from degrading bottles and packaging seem to move between air, land, and sea with such regularity (and intermixing enough) that it is difficult to identify the source of a particular polymer.

“It’s not that it’s very difficult, it’s that it’s almost impossible,” says University of Strathclyde microplastics researcher Deonie Allen, co-author of a study last year that documented microplastics in the sea breeze. “If you model it, you can potentially figure out where they might come from. But if you only look at the chemical signature of the types of plastics you have in your bucket or filter, no way of knowing where they may have come from “Maybe if you can identify a piece of rubber, it’s very likely coming from a tire.” But the rest of them, “Allen adds,” could come from anywhere.

Little by little, researchers are developing a clearer picture of how these particles circulate around the planet.

That is why atmospheric modeling is critical to better understand how microplastics move between different environments. Researchers have only just begun to investigate this; So far, only a few dozen articles have been published. However, scientists need much more information about how much plastic falls from the sky and where it falls. This new research focused on the western United States, but particle generation and distribution could work differently elsewhere, including the United States.

The western states are quite dry, so it is perhaps easier for cars to lift microplastics there than in the south, which is much wetter. What’s more, in Europe, plastic waste is often incorporated into roads as construction material, Which is a good idea a priori, but it may mean those roads spewing even more plastics, mixing with those from the tires.

Little by little, researchers are developing a clearer picture of how these particles circulate around the planet. An important factor appears to be the atmospheric transport detailed in this new research.. “We live in a ball within a bubble,” says University of Strathclyde microplastics researcher Steve Allen, “There are no borders, there are no borders. And this clearly shows that the microplastic is moving in and out of the sea. It falls to the ground and then flies again in the air, to move to another place. There is no way to stop it once it comes out. “” It could just be moving endlessly across the surface of the Earth, “adds Brahney, and” it’s really horrible to think about, “he insists.