Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson booked for UFC Fight Night on July 24

A duel between two 135-pound prospects from the UFC has been scheduled for the July 24 undercard.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that Aspen ladd will make his return to the Octagon after a year and a half of inactivity to fight with the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 28, Macy chiasson.

Chiasson was last seen on December 7, 2019, when she defeated the former 135-pound champion via TKO. Invicta FC, Yana Kunitskaya.

For the 26-year-old Californian, that completion put her 4-1 with the organization.

Chiasson, number nine in the ranking, achieved her fifth victory in the UFC thanks to a unanimous decision against the 43-year-old veteran, Marion reneau, on March 20.

Like Ladd, Chiasson only has one loss as a professional.