We would all love to have the latest and best terminals on the market, but our pocket does not leave us. Luckily in Android we have a magnificent catalog and we can also buy a terminal like the OnePlus 8 Pro for almost a thousand euros, than an economic device for less than 200 euros.

Now, when acquiring “cheap” devices we must take into account several aspects. Just like not all high-end phones are created equal, neither are the low-end ones. Different processors, different cameras, building materials, and even different upgrade policies. For this reason, if you do not want to be “ripped off” when purchasing a smartphone, keep the following in mind.

What are we looking for? Performance, camera, autonomy …?

Not all low-end terminals have the same performance. Even in the same price range, some models have better processors than others. For example, the Motorola Moto G8 Power is a fantastic terminal with a battery that lasts up to 3 days but unfortunately has a processor from last year. If you are looking for spectacular sound and outstanding autonomy, the Motorola is the best option. On the other hand, if what we are looking for is the best performance, it will be better to look at other alternatives.

By this we mean that the first thing we have to consider is what we are looking for. Yes performance, autonomy, photographic section. In general, low-end phones tend to falter in some ways, so first of all we must know what are the strengths and weaknesses of each device.

Storage: the more the better

Just as important is knowing the storage of each device. Keep in mind that we are going to install a multitude of applications and games on our smartphone and over time we are going to store a large number of photos and videos that our contacts send us through messaging apps such as WhatsApp or Telegram. That is to say, the more storage memory the smartphone has the better.

We forgot about smartphones with 16 GB, so at least 32 GB although it can be more better. As much as the phone has a microSD slot, always bet on terminals with a large amount of storage. Then we try to update to the latest version of WhatsApp and you cannot …

Update policy: we don’t want a living dead

Unfortunately in the Android market it happens that while brands pamper their top of the range giving them years of updates and security patches, in most cases they forget their cheapest devices. This means that these types of phones die with the Android version with which they go on the market, so their useful life is usually much shorter than more expensive phones.

Hence it is important to bet on those brands with the best update policy and the best support. Google, Sony and Nokia are the companies that update their terminals the fastest, but luckily more and more companies are becoming aware of this aspect and luckily we are already seeing how cheap phones begin to receive much more love.

