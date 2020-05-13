The ephemeral content or also known as stories, have come to change the dynamics in the world of social networks, on the different platforms they represent a space that gathers more and more people, for example, in the case of Instagram, data from its own platform indicate that it has 500 million daily active users in this space. Due to this change in user behavior for companies, it makes sense to address this space, however, in order to achieve good results and a good experience, it is vital to know how to do it correctly, identifying the opportunities that exist. In this post we will see what are the considerations to keep in mind in the different social platforms where the format is present.

To take better advantage of the ephemeral content on the different social networks, we return to some aspects shared by Ignite Social Media that will be very useful to you if you consider them on the different platforms:

Snapchat

In the case of this social network that can be considered a pioneer of ephemeral content, there are at least 3 marketing opportunities that can be exploited here.

The first is the ads on the platform or Snap Ad, these serve to bring users to your website, your app, a video or the AR Lens, also to direct them to the App Store. These ads are shown in the users feed as they see the contents of their friends.

The second opportunity that exists is Story Ads, these are used to show users branded stories in the “Discover” section where users can navigate between popular or personalized content.

Finally, there is the option of filters, where brands can develop user-generated content. On Snapchat you have the opportunity to create custom filters that people can use to create their own snaps.

Instagram

In the case of Instagram, ephemeral content also provides interesting marketing opportunities, only in this case there are at least 4 that can be exploited.

The first of these are Instagram Story Ads, which serve to promote brand content in this section within the feed. According to the source, this location brings an immersive experience that generates exposure and can motivate clicks to the website and more.

The second opportunity that exists is with live broadcasts. Brands can livestream to connect with fans in real time. One of the advantages of the platform is that it allows you to transmit simultaneously with another person.

Stickers represent the third opportunity provided by this social network because they are interactive elements that serve to detonate engagement. As options are the well-known surveys, quizzes, countdowns, among other options.

Finally, there are also the featured stories, these allow ephemeral content to last more than 24 hours and occupy a privileged place within the profile of the brand or company.

Facebook

Ephemeral content on Facebook presents 3 important marketing opportunities. The first of them is similar to that of Instagram, it is the Story Ads that allow you to promote publications before the audience to provide a more immersive experience and extend the reach.

The second opportunity they have is to connect with the public. The genuine and authentic nature of the stories in this space gives brands the opportunity to establish a relationship and trust with the target audience.

Similar to the case of Instagram, the ephemeral content on Facebook manages to stand out because they locate a key space within the people’s feed, as you may have noticed in the app, the stories appear at the top before the normal publications of the accounts that are followed or connected to.

Youtube

In the case of ephemeral content for YouTube, the considerations to take advantage of them in terms of marketing are the following:

The first is the stickers for engagement, similar to Instagram, when you edit a story on the platform, there are 3 types of stickers available to place: Mention, Location and Video. Particularly video ones are convenient to share your YouTube content with the audience every 7 days.

Engagement with the community is the second opportunity presented by this space on YouTube. There you have the opportunity to generate comments where the community and brands can participate together. You can even respond to specific comments through stories, and this serves as a form of personalization.

Finally, there is the opportunity for alliances with influencers. Since this YouTube feature is prominently made for the creator community, it’s ideal for brands to partner with YouTube creators to develop sponsored content instead of creating their own stories.

LinkedIn

In the case of this social network, the ephemeral contents are just about to come, however, it is known that they will also present 2 key opportunities for the marketing of businesses and companies.

In the first instance, there is the possibility of sharing live event updates. With the introduction of the story format on this social channel, companies will be able to share behind-the-scenes event updates to give followers insight into the action.

A second chance is advocacy and recruitment. Stories can be leveraged on this company channel as a way for current employees to share exclusive content and personal experiences to help recruit new employees or even potential customers.

Twitter

Finally, on Twitter, since the ephemeral content version of the platform, called “Fleets”, will hardly take place, there is no clear vision of the opportunities that may arise for brands. This is because the format is designed so that users can express themselves more freely with things not so relevant that it is worth placing in a publication that will stay there forever.

Even so, this section should not be lost sight of when it comes to identify the opportunities that may arise for brands and companies, for example, advertising could come as it happens in the case of Instagram and Facebook.

