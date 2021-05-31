ASLAN2021 HYBRID: the countdown begins | News | Infrastructures

ASLAN2021 HYBRID Congress, which will open its doors in hybrid mode the next June 2 and 3, has exceeded the barrier of 3,500 registered professionals and is approaching the target set (4,500 virtual assistants) for the 28th edition of the professional event in the technology sector.

The opening ceremony will be attended by Miguel Ángel García Martín, Deputy Minister of Presidency and Digital Transformation of the Community of Madrid and Fernando de Pablo, General Director of the Digital Office of the Madrid City Council. The traditional ceremony of delivery of the Awards from the @aslan Awards to executives and best cases of success of the Public Administrations, to whom nearly a hundred projects have been presented.

The Association @aslan, which groups and represents nearly 140 technology companies, has managed to add 55% more sponsoring companies this year compared to the previous edition, demonstrating the interest and support that this event arouses in the technology sector.

Public Administrations, Key Sectors and SMEs

This year the meeting will bring together 114 speakers in a wide program of conferences where the two meetings of experts in Technologies stand out, one focused on Public Administration and another on Key Sectors.

The opening session of the IV National Annual Meeting of Experts in Technologies in Public Administration will be in charge of Santiago Graña Domínguez, Deputy Director General of the Administration Impulse. Digital and Citizen Services of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation. In this forum will also participate those responsible for innovation, technology and digitization of: Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism; Ministry of the Presidency; Ministry of Interior; Social Security; SEPE; Agency for Digital Administration of the Community of Madrid; National Cryptological Center; the City Councils of Malaga, Madrid and Barcelona; the Provincial Society of Informatics; the Madrid Health Service; Hospital 12 de Octubre; and Post.

ASLAN2021 will open its doors on June 2 and 3

For its part, at the III Annual National Meeting of Experts in Technologies in Key Sectors, the Keynote by Miguel Ángel Ariño, Professor at the IESE Business School, stands out. Along with him, the CIOs and IT directors of: AON; COFAS; Ribera Povisa Hospital; EVO Bank; Adecco Group; CELSA; Rush; Editorial Santillana; Gilmar; IFA Group; Betapack; Faes Farma; and Nationale Nederlanden.

In addition to these meetings, there are two planned forums dedicated to Cybersecurity & Data Management and Cloud & Innovation; and conferences dedicated to five major areas of innovation: Data Management, CyberSecurity, Cloud DataCenter, Digital Workspace and Intelligent Networks.

The congress wants to offer this year a 360 ° view of advances in technological innovation and cybersecurity, increase networking and get closer to the digitization needs of SMEs. To this end, in addition to the conference program, new digital spaces have been created with which to exceed 3,000 interactions between professionals and participating companies, such as FastNetworking meetings or Business Spaces.