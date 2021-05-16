Aslan2021 aims to attract 4,500 professionals and achieve its national expansion | News | Infrastructures

Aslan2021 will be held on the days June 2 and 3 under a hybrid format. As has Francisco Verderas, secretary general of asLANUntil the last moment they were evaluating whether it could be carried out in person, but, given the current circumstances, they opted for a mix in which the virtual format will have greater weight. However, the official opening will be face-to-face and also the awards ceremony for Public Administrations and CIOs from the private sector.

As it is, the topics to be addressed In this call, they will be data management, digital worskpaces, smart grids, data center and cybersecurity.

Aslan2021 aims to attract 4,500 professionals and achieve its national expansion.

With more sponsors than the previous edition, this call will feature 100 speakers, both experts from exhibitors and CIO, CTO or CISO from key sectors. There will be 65 participating companies with Business Space and 24 sponsors. In addition, 400 specialists will take part in meetings FastNetworking (smaller and specialized meetings with clients). All this to achieve the objective of attracting 4,500 professionals with a C level of the four major blocks around which the event will revolve: public sector, private sector, channel and telco / cloud providers. In addition to achieve national expansion of this quote.

As indicated by the vice president of the AssociationPedro Fernandez of Cordoba, “After 28 years it has established itself as the main and most important B2B congress”. The manager has underlined the quality of the attendees, exceeding expectations and assessment of exhibitors in the last edition that had more than 7,000 professional visitors.

For its part, Ricardo Maté, president of the Aslan Association, has pointed out: “Aslan represents a very special group, that of ICT and at the moment in which we are, it represents the opportunity and an essential sector for the economic recovery of Spain, Europe and the entire Western world. Aslan represents a very large collective. We interact with 75,000 professionals and we are already 140 partners, a record number in history ”.

Finally, Verderas has underlined that from the Association they are trying to get closer to the SME, through specific commissions of key sectors.