Aslan Karatsev qualifies for the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

On 06/02/2021 at 12:45 CEST

The Russian player Aslan karatsev, number 26 of the ATP and seed number 24, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the sixty-fourth final of Roland-Garros in two hours and four minutes by 6-3, 6-4 and 6-4 American tennis player Jenson brooksby, number 163 of the ATP. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the 30th finals.

The match data reflects that Karatsev managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 60% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 74% of the service points. As for the American tennis player, he managed to break his rival’s serve on one occasion, obtained a 61% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and managed to win 58% of the service points.

During the 30th finals, the Russian player will play against the winner of the match between the German Philipp Kohlschreiber and the spanish tennis player Fernando Verdasco.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those directly classified, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and the invited players.