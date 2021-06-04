Aslan Karatsev, eliminated after losing in the 30th final

06/03/2021

On 06/04/2021 at 11:01 CEST

Philipp Kohlschreiber, German, number 132 of the ATP, gave the surprise when winning in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros by 6-3, 7 (7) -6 (4), 4-6 and 6-1 in three hours and four minutes to Aslan karatsev, Russian tennis player, number 26 in the ATP and seed number 24. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 32.

The statistics of the match indicate that the German player managed to break his opponent’s service 3 times, had a 64% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 71% of the service points. As for the Russian player, he managed to break his adversary’s serve on one occasion and his effectiveness data is 58%, 2 double faults and 73% of points obtained on serve.

During the round of 32 Kohlschreiber will be measured against the Argentine Diego schwartzman, number 10 and seeded number 10, tomorrow Friday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) takes place from May 24 to June 13 on outdoor clay. During this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those directly classified, those who have won in the previous phase of the championship and those who are invited.