asks the jury to be “rational and cold” … and not to feel “intimidated”

The accused of the triple crime of Andorra (Teruel), Norbert Feher – better known as Igor the Russian – has asked the members of the jury to be “cold, rational and calculating” and that “do not feel intimidated by your presence or by anyone’s.”

Feher has said, at the end of the last session of the trial against him, that “media propaganda has influenced people so much that has made this case look nothing alike from the beginning until now, there are many differences. “

The accused, with the help of the Italian interpreter, has stated the following: “I did not purposely shoot the guards’ weapons to disable them. “And he added that he was wearing glasses, it was very dark and that shooting in the dark is” science fiction. “

Igor the Russian is accused of the murders of the rancher José Luis Iranzo and the agents of the ROCA Team of the Civil Guard Víctor Romero and Víctor Jesús Caballero on the afternoon of December 14, 2017 in two masicos de Andorra. He killed the first one from behind and the others in a shootout when they were looking for him.

“It is time for justice to be done”

In this last session of the trial, the lawyer Mariano Tafalla, who exercises the private accusation on behalf of the parents and siblings of Víctor Romero and of the sentimental partner of Víctor Jesús Caballero, has affirmed that “It is time for justice to be done” after more than three years of instruction.

“Feher, to steal, has killed, and has killed each of those who have stolen from them,” he has stated, referring to the fact that the defendant seized Iranzo’s vehicle and the effects of the two agents. He also pointed out that he acted from the back, with cowardice, on the prowl and with nocturnal.

Tafalla will urge in another procedure to the patrimonial responsibility, like the lawyer of the Iranzo, Enrique Trebolle, and includes in his qualifications the crime of membership in a criminal organization, estimating that Feher came to Spain helped by people from a Serbian-Maghreb band.

“A real execution”

For Jesús Ángel Jordán, lawyer for the popular accusation of the Unified Civil Guard Association (AUGC), the death of the two agents “it was a real execution”. Víctor Romero and Víctor Jesús Caballero “were shot from behind, with surprising treachery and without the possibility of reacting.”

Similarly, he highlighted: “The Judicial Police that we had on December 14 we deserved it on December 5 – the date on which two neighbors were injured in Albalate del Arzobispo by Feher’s shots. the media”. And he has added that, after the murders, “the means that were deployed were especially important”.

Jordán has maintained in his conclusions the membership of Igor the Russian to a criminal organization, the same as the popular accusation of UAGA.

For his part, the lawyer Pablo Martínez has commented that UAGA, the organization he represents, appeared in the case for José Luis Iranzo, who “he was a just man”, and by the agents of the Rock Team – some units to fight against theft in the field.

The defense has also alleged that there was no judicial control of the crime scenes nor were they guarded.

Legitimate defense

Juan Manuel Martín Calvente, lawyer for Igor el Russo, has described the death of José Luis Iranzo as a homicide, understanding that there was no treachery and that the crime scene was manipulated by removing the body from the scene.

In the case of the two agents, for the defense attorney the aggravating treachery does not concur either. Its sponsored “acted in legitimate defense” because the guards were armed: there was an attack to which Feher responded and there was a crossfire without being able to determine the order of the shots.

Martin Calvente has withdrawn the defense of insurmountable fear and alteration of the perception of reality, and has requested the acquittal for the rest of the crimes that are imputed to his client.

Apart from the three crimes of murder, Norbert Feher is charged with two of attempt; others of Stole with violence for the theft of the vehicle from Iranzo and the regulation weapons, chargers, vests, mobiles and other effects of the agents, and one of illegal possession of weapons -by the two pistols-, as well as belonging to an organized criminal group. The jury will have to issue its verdict and it will be the magistrate-president of the Chamber who will impose the penalties.