asks on Twitter if Tesla should accept Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency based on a meme

Elon Musk asked on Tuesday whether Tesla should accept payments in Dogecoin. For it, the CEO of the company conducted a survey on Twitter, his preferred social network. The response from users was not long in coming, as expected, in favor of the use of the cryptocurrency of the moment.

Elon Musk’s question comes amid sharp swings in the price of the cryptocurrency. Dogecoin fell almost 30% last Sunday following the mogul’s comments on Saturday Night Live (SNL), the highest-rated television program in the United States, although it later recovered.

“Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?” Elon Musk wrote on Twitter. In just 3 hours he received more than 1.7 million responses, the vast majority in favor of the company accepting this crypto as a means of payment.

Do you want Tesla to accept Doge? – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2021

Elon Musk and his support for cryptocurrencies

Elon Musk’s support for digital currencies does not stop, it is even growing. In February of this year, he announced that Tesla would accept payments in Bitcoin, an idea that materialized a month later. Now, according to the aforementioned survey, the company could also open the doors to Dogecoin.

Every time Elon Musk tweets, attention levels skyrocket. Before the SNL broadcast, the executive announced that SpaceX, the company he also chairs, will accept payments in Dogecoin. However, that was not all: thanks to an interesting strategy to increase its value, he managed to finance his next mission to the Moon only with that cryptocurrency.

The rise of Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency meme

Dogecoin is known as the cryptocurrency meme precisely because it is represented by the face of the Shiba Inu dog, from the well-known “Doge” meme. It was introduced in December 2013 as a joke, although it quickly developed a significant online presence.

According to its own creators, it is a “fun and friendly” cryptocurrency. Elon Musk, one of the main promoters and defenders of cryptocurrencies, described it at some point as “the cryptocurrency of the people.”

One of the keys to Dogecoin is that, unlike others like Bitcoin, there is no theoretical limit of Dogecoins. That is to say: the network generates infinite Dogecoins. This puts its value in question – even more than that of other cryptocurrencies. However, the fever surrounding it has caused its value to rise significantly in recent months.

According to CoinGecko.com, Dogecoin increased in value more than 800% in the last month and became the fourth largest digital currency. On Thursday it reached its all-time high above $ 0.73 and its current market capitalization is $ 73 billion.

Read this too …