“Askren doesn’t represent MMA in his fight with Jake Paul”

On Saturday night, Ben Askren will make his professional boxing debut facing YouTuber Jake Paul. For Askren, it will be his first boxing match in a decade in MMA, and in a way he will be representing MMA when he enters the ring. However, not everyone is convinced that Ben is truly representing MMA.

In a recent interview, Jorge Masvidal said he was supporting Jake Paul over the weekend. Masvidal argues not to endorse someone who was disrespectful to the art of striking in the last decade.

“I never felt that Ben Askren was fully involved with MMA. Ben carried his entire career like, ‘I don’t care if he’s a striker, I don’t need to hit. Yeah, I know my striking is limited, so I’ll fight this guy and do it for three rounds. ‘ I won’t support that guy all of a sudden now. “

More than being a matter of personal rivalry with Askren, Masvidal sees it from the aspect of coming from different disciplines. Jorge is a street fighter who bases his style on striking. Instead Askren was an Olympic wrestler and never made an effort to polish his punches.

“He is not a striker. It never has been, he wasn’t born with it, nor did he pursue it. You don’t have to be born with it, but you could pursue it and learn techniques. This guy can’t keep his hands up properly. His center, the way he stands. He really was disrespectful with striking it all the way. Do you really think I’ll support a guy like that? You don’t have to take my word for it. Anyone listening to this can go hear it in interviews three or four years ago. It’s like I’m going to MMA saying, ‘Fuck fighting because I don’t need to fight, I can knock these guys out.’ And maybe I can knock out some of these guys. But, when someone beat me by the fight, what will I say? “

In addition, Jorge finished by pointing out something that many have thought but few have said. Askren doesn’t represent MMA in this fight, if Jake Paul could pick an “easy” fighter to boxing, that would be Ben Askren.

“This is how I feel about Ben. I can’t support it. You were never a striker. The only reason you have this job is because I made you famous in five seconds or less. Now, people want to see him hurt again, and Jake Paul picked the perfect opponent to do it. This guy can’t generate any power with his hands. Is Ben tough? Yes, he is tough as hell. He will take a beating, he will run 7km and then he will do a triathlon. He’s tough, he’s got mental strength. But the skills it takes for boxing, the time, the preparation, all of those things? He doesn’t have them, and he was always disrespectful about it. I don’t feel like he’s representing MMA. He’s his own damn entity and he doesn’t believe in MMA. He believes that he can fight with anyone. Now you won’t be able to fight. Now you can only box. I guess you need the money too much. “

