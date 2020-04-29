President Jair Bolsonaro admitted this Tuesday night that he has had “conversations” with members of the centre’s parties when asked by journalists, in an interview in front of the Palácio do Alvorada, if he offered positions for this group of captions.

“I’ve been talking to them,” he said, without giving details of the talks.

The president said that the federal public administration has tens of thousands of positions to be nominated and stressed that it is not possible to have personal control over all nominations.

“If the minister wants to give a position to someone in the party without me knowing, do you think it can happen? Yes,” he said.

A staunch critic of the so-called “take it, give it here” and what he calls “old politics” since the election campaign, the president has in recent weeks approached Congress parties to seek a parliamentary base.

The movement takes place amidst the emergence of investigations against him and close people, new impeachment requests, questions about his conduct in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic and the crisis triggered by the accusation made by former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro that the president wanted to interfere in investigations conducted by the Federal Police.

Bolsonaro said it is a lie that the government negotiated the appointment of the command of the port of Santos with the president of Solidariedade, federal deputy Paulinho da Força (SP). “Accuse, but after being published in the Federal Official Gazette”, he complained.

Speaking of himself in the third person, the chief executive said there were requests for impeachment from an “honest president who was never accused of corruption and influence peddling”.

Bolsonaro said that he has contact with practically all parliamentarians and made a point of highlighting that he talks with the “PP people”, party to which he was affiliated more than 10 years ago. The caption, part of the centão, is one that houses exponents investigated by the Lava Jato operation.

In another moment of nod to Congress, the president stressed that he is not in office to judge, condemn and ask for the impeachment of any parliamentarian.

