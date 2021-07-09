Askar out, Matt Schnell faces Alex Perez at UFC Fight Night on August 28

Russian Askar Askarov was injured and was out of combat in front Alex Perez. After the discharge, Matt Schnell will face the fighter of the Team Oyama at UFC Fight Night on August 28.

The change was revealed by CC Legaspi from ESPN Deportes Wednesday afternoon.

Schnell it will try to end its unstable phase inside the octagon. The fighter of the ATT comes from losing front Rogerio Bontorin by decision in UFC 262. Before that fight, he beat Tyson nam on UFC on ESPN 20. Matt noted for his strong grappling, with 8 wins by way of completion.

Perez, will have his first fight after being submitted by the former champion Deiveson Figueiredo on UFC 255. The defeat ended a three-win streak. The fighter of the Team Oyama stands out for his explosiveness and balance both standing and on the canvas, with 5 victories for KO / TKO and 7 for completion.

UFC Fight Night August 28 will be held in a place to be defined.

