Ask your grandfather how he is after being vaccinated and the response he receives is memorable

An elderly man receives the covid vaccine. (Photo: EFE)

The arrival of April has been accompanied by a notable increase in the rate of vaccination. Currently, 20.6% of the population have already received at least one dose, while 7.9% already have the full regimen.

In the age group of people over 80, these figures are far exceeded. 96% of the more than 2.8 million that compose it have already been administered one dose and 54.5% both. 26% of the group between 70 and 79 years old have also already received the first dose.

Therefore, one of the most repeated questions is whether the vaccine has caused any type of adverse effect such as fever, headache or general malaise.

Álex Sancha, a health psychologist, has celebrated that they have finally vaccinated two of his grandparents. The young man asked them precisely how they were and, what he did not expect, was the brilliant response of one of them.

“Hello dear, everything in order. Not a symptom, ”her grandmother replied. However, his grandfather has departed from that more common response and has written the following: “Grandmother is lying. It has given me a drop in sugar, I need cupcakes ”.

Sancha, after highlighting that “I need cupcakes”, has communicated before the virality that his publication has reached that they have already been supplied and that his grandfather is “stable.

The young man, who posted a screenshot of the conversation this Wednesday, has already received more than 100,000 likes.

