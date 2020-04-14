In times of confinement and quarantine, there is nothing better than keeping the flame of tennis alive than talking about it. For this we always have the favorite section of Puntodebreak readers: the Ask us. In moments of uncertainty and need for information, it is more important than ever to clarify our doubts, and for that and to debate tennis we are here. During the week today, it is Carlos Navarro who opens in this section and tackles your questions with the greatest possible sincerity and trying to leave as little as possible in the pipeline.

Name: Ezekiel. Question: Hi Carlos, first congratulate you on your great work, always a pleasure to read all of you and your analysis / stories. I wanted to ask a question by pulling a little imagination. From 2003 to here removing the Big 3 from this game …. What would be your historical top 10 of these 16 years with all healthy players? In other words, respecting injuries such as Murray, DELPO, Ferrero, Wawrinka etc … At the highest level since 2003 without Big 3 your historical top 10. Thank you very much. A big greeting.

Good morning, Ezequiel! Nice fictional tennis exercise that you propose to me. I suppose that, when it comes to delimiting, we do it in the “interwar” generation after the Sampras-Agassi era (I also consider, for example, Kuerten part of this generation), with the rest of the players moving forward and only taking the “peak” level, that is, the maximum level of each player.

I already say that it is a complex question, so I am going to try to name the most “bestial” version of each player. Keep in mind, too, that it depends on the surface, but I’ll just try to look at that peak tennis peak I’ve ever seen. Here is my top-10 of these last two generations excluding the Big-3:

1) Murray, 2) Safin, 3) del Potro, 4) Wawrinka, 5) Nalbandián, 6) Davydenko, 7) Thiem, 8) Coria, 9) Berdych, 10) Fernando González.

And it hurts me a lot to leave much more constant players with a better career, especially David Ferrer, but this goes from “the best of the best” version …

Name: Francisco. Question: Hi dear, my question is about the relationship of young NextGen players and their coaches vs. older generations like “Big 3” with their ATP circuit coaches. Faced with the bustling outings of Alexander Zverev’s team with JC Ferrero and Lendl or the last between Bresnik-Thiem where they were on bad terms. Before, was there more respect / commitment towards coaches and were they more lasting? Compared to the one before, for example, Kuerten – Passos (15 years old) or among those of the Big 3 who have never spoken ill of their relationship. Cheers!

Hello Francisco, the truth is that there is some reason in your question. Increasingly we see how the coach-player relationship has an early expiration date. I think that the current generation and those to come are (we are, really) very used to having all the information in one click, to having it “all masked”. The obsession with short-termism and exacerbated nonconformity means that when a project needs time, it ends before burning all its stages. Anyway, I think there are cases and cases and that it is difficult to generalize. It depends on the tennis player and his personality, although it is true that, as you say, the trend seems to be towards the sporadic appearance of the “supercoaches” as a vital axis of the work teams, rather than the main coach with whom you have worked from your beginnings.

Name: Alberto. Question: Hello, very good PDB! My question is this: If we compare the 2 best seasons of each Big3 member, which one would they stay with and why? (Federer 2006 vs 2017, Nadal 2010 vs 2013 and Djokovic 2011 vs 2015) Thank you.

It is curious, Alberto, because in Puntodebreak we have published throughout these two weeks comparative analyzes of those seasons for each member of the Big-3. I summarize my point of view for you, but there you can read a very detailed analysis and a work of my colleagues.

As for Roger, I think that the level of explosiveness, of harmony in his movements and the lethality of his right makes him raise his 2006 one step above. His setback underwent a substantial improvement in 2017 and was the key to success, but the fact is that the 2006 Federer had in his hand to beat Rafa on clay on 5 sets (Rome final). As for Rafa, I think his 2010 season was absolutely crazy. I’ve never seen him perform at the level he did at the Us Open that year. After the post of RG’09 and missing Wimbledon, I think he came back more motivated and more eager than ever and he showed it from the clay tour. In fact, his level of 2011 is not so far from what he showed that season …

But there he ran into a superlative Djokovic. I think his best season, yes (note, not in terms of level, but season) at the level of merits and titles, is 2015. In addition to being a more mature tennis player, complete and with a better understanding of the game (it caused that the rivals played badly, lowering the wear, rather than imposing all their brute force), that season only finds a parallel in the 2006 of Federer, for me. 3 Grand Slams, the ATP Finals and 6 Masters 1000 (in 8 finals), 15 consecutive finals and 31 wins against the top-10 … it is almost impossible to match.

Name: Eli. Question: How is it that Agassi always had much more charisma and followers than Sampras? It seems that Sampras ended up convincing on the basis of victories and more victories and in the end won the respect of the people. Instead, Agassi was an idol since his arrival on the circuit, since he was pure talent, all charisma, he was the one with the most followers in the 90s by far. And that, although Agassi won absolutely everything, the record of Sampras is better.

I assume that, personally, I think that the figure of Pistol Pete is quite undervalued. Despite its gaps on land, it did not stop being the number 1 in the world at the end of the year for 6 consecutive seasons, a fact that speaks of its proven regularity. Why did Agassi have more followers? Easy: he was always the star of Nike; the image he projected was totally groundbreaking and innovative, with those outlandish looks and outfits, and he had the ability to hook people and show many more emotions on the court than the calculator and cold Sampras. I think it is something inherent in the personality of each one, but as you can see, in the end what remains in everyone’s memory are the merits and titles and not so much that “charisma” that, at the moment, seems really important.

Name: Andres Herrera. Question: Hello PDB. Since Pete Sampras’ retirement, many said that no player could match and exceed his impressive records until the arrival of Roger Federer. Starting from the new generation present, those who believe that they could equal or exceed or even approach the records that today hold the glorious Big Three. In my opinion the player who could achieve this is Zverev, he has struggled a lot to be close to them, won Masters 1000 and reaching the finals, of course he has to show his best version in the GS, but in my opinion he is the one who is the more he consents that someday he will be able to do so even if it is getting closer. What names do they have? Greetings, you do an excellent job.

Hello Andrés! I think it will take many years to see someone reach the figures of the Big-3. They have set the bar for consistency and consistency to levels never seen before. That said, in the generation that should reach maturity soon (in which I do not include Thiem, who is already 27 years old) I also think that personally Sascha Zverev is the player who has the most ballots to be “the leader”. The quality jump will be, as happened to Murray with Lendl, in seeking that point of aggressiveness with the right that serves him for more than just staying on point. He moves exaggeratedly well for his height, has a crushing serve (if inspired), and his backhand is world class. If I look further ahead, I think the leader of the even younger generation (it takes 3 years) will be Felix Auger-Aliassime. I have great faith in him and I think he will be number one in the world, sooner or later.

Name: Felipe. Question: Hello PDB. Women’s tennis had and still has great and historical players like Steffi Graf, the Williams sisters, Martina Navratilova, Margaret Court, Chris Evert. One of my favorites is Steffi Graf since he won the true Golden Slam the 4 GS and the gold of the Olympians in the same season 1988 and that until now no one in general (men and women) has achieved this impressive record, 377 weeks as number 1 having finished in that position in 8 seasons. Today and today Serena Williams has been the only tennis player to win GS in a row and to have been a finalist. Why do you think that women’s tennis of the current time has not been so successful after the retirement of Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova or Chris Evert? Will there be any current tennis player who can achieve this? This would give a plus to the Women’s Tennis and Being Competitive Like Men’s Tennis What do you think can happen to women’s tennis when the Williams sisters definitely retire? Regards.

Very interesting question, Felipe. I believe that the WTA and the ATP maintain a continuous “feedback” relationship. I would say that during the Navratilova-Evert rivalry and the Graf era, which followed closely, people were just as or more interested in seeing the girls. At the beginning of the 21st century, with Henin or Clijsters and while the ATP went through a period of “interwar”, the same thing happened. Then came the tyranny of the Big-3, which brought the mass phenomenon to tennis, while Serena Williams was left without a rival at her level. I think that dysfunction is created there: for a hooked sport it needs a hero and a villain. When the boss is up so long with no one to challenge her regularly, the product loses interest. It is natural; That volatility has caused many viewers to devalue the WTA product and not even consume it. When the Big-3 retires and we will have many names again reaching the end of Masters 1000 and Grand Slams, both circuits will be closer to each other again, IMHO. When Serena retires, I have a hard time seeing a tennis player who dominates the circuit with an iron hand; I think it will continue the trend of recent years, with several tennis players spreading the cake.

Name: Miguel the rockrose. Question: Question: Hello PDB I greet you from Peru, my question is: we all know that Rafa Nadal is the best tennis player in all history on clay, now for you, who would be the second best player in history on clay?

I have no doubts: Björn Borg. Fifth in the global classification of titles, what makes him detach from other legends such as Guillermo Vilas or Thomas Muster is the domain he exercised on Parisian land. Roland Garros was the hunting ground for Ice Man, who perfected tennis for patience, point building and exasperating his rival. And not only that: he was the first to transfer this tennis to Wimbledon, adapting and polishing it to succeed in an era of greater contrast on surfaces. I think that mark of 6 titles (of the 30 that he achieved in total) at Roland Garros sets him apart from any possible rival facing the top-2.

Name: Joel. Question: Hello everyone. Can you republish the article I read years ago here on why Murray should be considered a member of the Big Four? I have searched it in archives but I have not found it. Personally, I think he has little recognition in general despite always being in the highest positions and winning one more Grand Slam. In my opinion, he was wrong to focus only on the GS as he said a while ago, a miscalculation that makes him always be in the debate of being one of that club, among other things. It is agreed that he is the least winner of the Big Four, that is indisputable but it does not mean that he is not in that select club or as some call it “the missing link” because of being between mortals and superior beings. Another question regarding Murray: Do you know what happened to his personal brand? I mean his “am” since since he left Under Armor, I have not seen her again in Castore. Could it have happened to Federer with “RF” and Nike ?. The last question: I have noticed that in the Montreal ATP tournament where you put the name of the tournament on the track they say: Montreal 375. What does that number mean? I have seen that some years it is but in others it is not. Thanks and regards.

Good Joel. Murray’s career gives for a huge debate. It’s hard for me to include him in the Big-3, not because of the huge gap in big titles, but because of his numbers before them. I have never had the feeling that, at tennis level, Murray could challenge them consistently (11-25 against his greatest generational rival, Djokovic). But of course: we are talking about those who will retire as the three best in history. Murray’s base level is incredible, and its peak is probably the fourth best in this century. His consistency all these years and the deserved prize of reaching number one (whatever the circumstances may be) makes him well ahead of other tennis players who can match him at the level of big titles (see Wawrinka). As for the brand, it is still a little early to see the particular design on the Castore t-shirts, I am not very informed on the subject. The latest, Montreal 375 is something that was seen during the 2017 edition (which Zverev won) and made reference to the 375th anniversary of the founding of the Canadian city.

Name: Guillermo Rivera (Chile). Question: Looking at the current state of the circuit, who are the most affected players? the Top 100 who are not making money and as Carreño Busta says are unemployed and with zero profits or the Players outside the top 500 who are not playing or adding money, but if we are cold of mind in a normal year the addition and subtraction always gives negative balance. Many of those players play interclubs (which are not being played either) to cover tours of 3 to 4 weeks, will many tennis players over 28 years old who only play Futures retire because of this?

I think that from the top-100 all the tennis players enter the same bag: it costs them money to play tennis. Yes, as much as they do not spend the money for travel, right now they do not have any type of income at home to simply subsist (beyond savings or having a sponsor). I do not doubt that many tennis players far from the elite will embark on new paths to try to survive and will leave, although partially, the practice of sport. Hopefully the ATP or the ITF will announce a kind of common fund to help them in some way; I know it is difficult, but we are going to see many races destroyed by something beyond their control.

Name: Guille Cerrato. Question: Hi Carlos! Do you think that once tennis resumes, during the first tournaments there will be a drop in the level in general? (compared to the level shown before the stop).

Good Guille; Yes, I think it is most likely. The vast majority of tennis players have never experienced such a huge break in life beyond serious injuries, and there they have been able to do gradual work with the racket. Here, due to confinement, they will go weeks and weeks without doing specific work on the court with the racket. The logical thing is that we see irregular performances in the first weeks, as protagonists like Thiem have already said, that they will need several tournaments to have a shoot and recalibrate sensations.

This is how far this week’s Ask Us came. Personally, a real pleasure to be with you and answer your questions for the first time and my apologies for some questions that may have remained in the pipeline. The section will return next week from the hand of José Morón. So, I can only summon you to give your opinion about the large number of topics to be discussed today. Remember that tennis, like life, continues even when there is no activity on the courts.

