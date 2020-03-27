The WHO director mentioned that Facebook and WhatsApp are allies that will support the dissemination of information

DNA40 –

The World Health Organization (WHO) made available to the world population a number of WhatsApp in which he will answer all the doubts you have about the COVID-19.

Through number 41 79 893 18 92, with a Swiss code, the WHO It will seek to eliminate uncertainty about the virus and at the same time combat the fake news that has originated since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Although so far the service is only available in English, it is expected that the organization will add customer service numbers for different countries.

“Digital technology gives us an unprecedented opportunity for key health information to go viral and spread faster than the pandemic, helping to save lives and protect vulnerable groups,” said Tedros Adhanom, CEO of the WHO.

He stressed that Facebook and WhatsApp they are allies “who support us in bringing key health information to millions of people.”