Jaime Rodríguez “El Bronco” said that a meeting between governors and the President is required to give Mexicans confidence that they are coordinated regarding traffic lights and plans for economic reactivation.

The Governor of Nuevo León, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, reproached that after four work sessions with federal authorities, there is no coordination between the Federal Government and the States Regarding the plans to reactivate the economic activities that were paused by the Covid-19 epidemic, he urged a meeting between governors and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

By participating in the virtual private meeting between the Ministry of the Interior and the National Confederation of Governors (Conago), he stated that it is necessary for the President to hold a Work meeting with them to give confidence to the population that there is coordination between the Federation and the States.

“We have asked countless times to speak to the President, he leads this country and since December he has not called us. I have been requesting a meeting with the President since December that he stayed to see us and has not been, I hope they give me that answer. Ask the President if he is going to meet with us”, Olga Sánchez Cordero sued before the Secretary of the Interior.

The local president said that million companies decisions are awaiting in the country and, although four similar dialogue sessions have already been held with federal authorities, coordination between the Federal Government and the entities has not yet been reached.

“We already have four sessions of this type in which we look for solutions, but at the end of the day, in the next session, we have no response. So, I want to tell you, in the case of Nuevo León, to the members of the cabinet, that we have always been respectful to all of you to always seek collaboration. I believe, and I believe that all the governors will agree, we need to meet the PresidentThat is the only possibility that exists to give Mexicans confidence that we are coordinated, “said Jaime Rodríguez.

States, he said, are trying to stop the spread of the virus and that the population has enough to eat, but said they cannot continue because of the confrontation route with the Federation.

“I agree with the governor of Chihuahua, I agree with the Governor of Tamaulipas, we cannot continue with this route in which the Federation says one thing and we say another, we can’t go on like this“He added according to his speech that was broadcast via Twitter.

The virtual meeting between Segob and Conago was aimed at addressing the plans for economic recovery and after a clash between some governors and the Federation for the traffic light of the restart of economic activities.

At the beginning of the working meeting, the Secretary of the Interior (Segob), Olga Sánchez Cordero, asked the governors coordination and dialogue to analyze the economic reactivation plans and the place that each State occupies in the federal traffic light that will determine the gradual strategies to conclude the stage of confinement derived from the Covid-19 epidemic.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the decision to restructure many of the day-to-day activities, both for citizens and for the government, so we must work together and in coordination and reach agreements, so that these economic activities on which the livelihood of millions of Mexicans and Mexicans depend are resumed as soon as possible, “Olga said, according to a message broadcast by Segob.

In addition to the governors and the Secretary of the Interior, participated in the work meeting the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer; Luisa María Alcalde, Secretary of Labor; Graciela Márquez, Secretary of Economy; the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell and the directors of ISSSTE, Insabi and IMSS.