Ask for a breakfast for celiacs and the hotel’s answer is to read it twice

Capture of @Escudri’s tweet. (Photo: TWITTER @ESCUDRI_)

Reviews in hotels and restaurants are a whole genre in themselves and on many occasions those comments, sometimes hurtful, sometimes funny, triumph on social networks.

The user @Escudri_ has shared a wonderful review that has been found on a hotel website and cannot be more successful on Twitter: it has already received more than 23,000 ‘likes’ in six hours.

“Hi, I’m celiac, would there be a problem for breakfast? I would like to book for this weekend. And, another thing, do all the rooms have a private terrace? Thank you ”, writes a user who wants to spend the night in that hotel.

What no one expected was the first sentence that the person who has responded by the establishment has written. “Good afternoon celiac”, they respond from the hotel thinking that that was the name of the person without noticing that someone allergic to gluten was really writing.

“Breakfast is included in the price of the rooms. All rooms have a private terrace ”, concludes the place.

The question and the answer has become a phenomenon on Twitter with more than 22,000 ‘likes’ and more than 4,500 shares.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE