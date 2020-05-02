The conference of the undersecretary of Health with girls and boys of the country surpassed in visualizations the traditional morning of López Obrador.

‘Ask Dr. Gatell’, this Thursday conference of the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gattel, in which for the first time the questions were asked by girls and boys, outnumbered views to the traditional morning of the same day, given by the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

This Thursday, in the framework of the celebration of the Day of the boy and the girl, the Ministry of Health decided that the questions of the conference in which the topic of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic were caused by minors; the questions were sent in the previous days to the health authorities.

López-Gatell read some of the messages they received and others listened to them in real time with the help of technology, since Girls and boys joined a broadcast and asked various questions.

In a cut of the total views, until 16:00 hours this Friday, on the YouTube channel of the Government of Mexico – where both morning and evening conferences are broadcast -, it is observed that although for health not It exceeds 24 hours since its transmission, it has already accumulated 310 thousand 214 views, 16 thousand likes and 238 dislikes.

While President López Obrador’s conference, 30 hours later had reached a total of 114 thousand 015 views, six thousand 260 I like and 142 I do not like.

It is not the first time that the 7:00 p.m. conference surpasses the 7:00 a.m. conference in an auditorium, even the head of the Federal Executive celebrated that it is more watched, said that it is important that citizens know the official information .

According to the Ministry of Health, the conference “Ask Dr. Gatell” received 3,500 questions and drawings, Among the doubts that were raised were some referring to mental health, the application of medications, and treatment in minors who suffer from other diseases such as diabetes.

One of the questions that caught the attention of social network users was that of a little girl named Alexandra, who asked López-Gatell when the pandemic would be resolved because she wanted to celebrate her birthdays, to which the official replied that It is unknown as it is a new disease, but if the indications were followed, it could have lower levels of infections. (Ntx.)

