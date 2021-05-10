ask DeepMind and its artificial intelligence systems for help

Can an algorithm make a team play better soccer? and get better results? In the English Premier League they think so, and some of the big Saxon football clubs have already got to work.

They have done through an agreement with DeepMind, the company that surprised the world by making perfect machines to play Go or StarCraft. Now they want to apply artificial intelligence to football to help coaches and make perfect teams (or almost).

From data science to deep learning

Soccer already has a lot of science. Fewer and fewer things are left to chance, and the enormous amount of data currently being collected allows input and technical bodies to make decisions that would otherwise be very difficult to make.

All that helps, without a doubt, but in the Premier they want to go even further. Teams like Liverpool have hired the services of DeepMind so that their artificial intelligence systems can help the coach and allow them to make better informed decisions.

What kinds of decisions? Well, of all kinds: certain sides may be more suitable to play depending on which opponents, and certain schematics and formations can be more dangerous to deal damage depending on how opponents play.

In essence, DeepMind’s proposal is similar to that followed in its successes with AlphaGo or AlphaZero: train systems and make them end up playing thousands of simulated and virtual soccer matches in which the conditions change over and over again to determine which is the best result in each case.

The idea is not to replace the trainers far from it, and as the people in charge of the DeepMind study say, “it’s about developing assistive technology“to those decisions.

Source: DeepMind.

In this study, preliminary conclusions were drawn, studying, for example, the way in which Premier League players shoot penalties, and although the conclusions are quite logical (all players tend to shoot on their natural side) they can help, for example, goalkeepers to “guess” better those options.

The same goes for decisions made by players in certain repeating patterns: perhaps they tend to pass in one direction when they should in another depending on which opponent defends in each scenario.

Now it only remains to be seen if that collaboration bears fruit and the Premier teams they get even harder to beat, which today is already complicated: the English final of the Champions League this year demonstrates it.

