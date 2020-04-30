The Barcelona is already thinking about next season, and his main objective is Lautaro Martínez. From the Camp Nou offices they have been behind the Argentine striker for some time and want to undertake his signing in the summer market. However, it will not be a simple operation. The striker clause will drop to 111 million euros soon, but the Catalan club does not have enough liquidity to face such an amount.

The Catalan entity plans to put players in the operation to make their arrival cheaper and Inter would be willing to accept, as long as they are to the liking of Antonio Conte. Although as reported this Thursday by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the nerazzurro club would ask for at least 90 million euros. This means that Barcelona would have to pay those 90 kilos plus the player who enters the operation.

One of those footballers could be Nelson Semedo. Conte wants to reinforce the wingers and the Portuguese is one of the most liked for the right flank. The other option is Junior Firpo. Barcelona signed him to give Jordi Alba rest but he has not met expectations and hardly counts for Quique Setién, so they would be willing to put him in the Lautaro operation.

90 million is still a very high price for the Catalan team, even more considering the crisis caused by the coronavirus. The break forced the players to lower their salary by 70% to avoid a disaster at the club. Despite this, the Argentine striker of Inter remains the priority and from the Italian box they are already tracking the market in search of a replacement.

The chosen one would be Timo Werner. The Leipzig footballer would not look down on one of the greats of Serie A. He has offers from great European clubs such as Bayern Munich or Barcelona itself, which also has it on the agenda. Although his great objective is to play under Klopp at Liverpool.