Asier Martínez and Enrique Llopis, gold and bronze in 110 meters hurdles

07/10/2021 at 5:47 PM CEST

The athlete from Pamplona Asier Martínez was proclaimed this Saturday the European Under-23 champion of 110 meters hurdles with a time of 13.34 and the Valencian Enrique Llopis hung the bronze medal with 13.44 in the Tallinn final.

Current runner-up in Spain, just one hundredth behind Olympic runner-up Orlando Ortega, the Navarrese left the starting blocks in 169 thousandths, took the lead at the fourth obstacle and ended up beating Belgian Michael Obasuyi by six hundredths.

Behind, Quique Llopis, the fastest at the start, with a reaction time of 154 thousandths, beat Briton Tade Ojora by a single hundredth.

Asier Martínez’s is the third gold medal for Spain in Tallin, after those achieved by Eduardo Menacho from Aragón in 10,000 meters and by Andalusian José Manuel Pérez in a 20 km march.

With the two hurdles medals, Spain regained first place in the championship medal table with a total of nine (three of each color), just one behind the absolute record (10), dating from Amsterdam 2001.