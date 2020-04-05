That of Asier de la Iglesia It is one of the stories of excellence in sports in recent times. The Basque power forward, a classic in EBA competitions, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis seven years ago, an illness that did not prevent him from continuing to play basketball and even make his epic and emotional debut in the ACB. Now, Asier begins to suffer the same as many Spaniards, symptoms of the coronavirus that despite his risk picture – he also has asthma – do not give him to receive a test from the Government.

De la Iglesia denounced through its twitter account the response received from the covid-19 assistance phone, which is nothing more than a derivative of the government’s instructions on patients likely to be tested. «I have had the symptoms of Coronavirus for two days. Yesterday I called the hospital informing him that I suffer from multiple sclerosism and asthma. Despite being risky, they do not test to confirm whether or not I am infected of # Covid19 ″, wrote the basketball player, accompanying the publication of a video in which he illustrates his situation.

Putting forward the kindness of the person who answered him in his call, Asier does not understand how a person with his picture can be denied the test for the coronavirus. «They said yes, I was a person at risk but they didn’t test me until I was worse », related the Basque player.