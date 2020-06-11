Chronicle: Apart from being drunk, he is a great liar. Immigration agents were waiting for José with open arms. The Guatemalan was on his way to work when he was detained by the Georgia patrol car.

José Luis Duque Regalado, 28, is a clear example of what it is to have good luck.

And the fact is that yesterday it occurred to him to leave his home in Georgia in his truck for his work on a construction project in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

So far, everything sounds good, but the problem is that the Guatemalan was not in optimal conditions to work normally.

And it is that unfortunately the previous night he had spent in a bar having drinks and despite the fact that he returned home at dawn to sleep a little, he was still intoxicated.

Consequently, it didn’t take long for him to start making mistakes behind the wheel that exposed him.

Coincidentally, a few minutes after Duque was on the road, he passed a street where Officer Benny Peña, of the Norcross City Police Department, was being held.

The Dominican patrol car was filling out some reports since his shift was about to end. By coincidence of life, just when he started his unit to return to the precinct, he ran into Duque.

Peña noticed that his vehicle had its lights off and, even though it was morning, it was still dark, so legally they had to be on.

Peña followed him for a moment to determine whether or not it was worth stopping him and imposing a fine on him. He quickly concluded that yes.

And is that apart from going with its lights off, Duque’s car went out of its lane continuously and suddenly, made an inappropriate turn, so the uniformed turned on his blue lights.

Peña got out of his patrol and just approached him, he realized that he was completely drunk.

“Turn off the car and give me the keys,” the officer ordered in Spanish and later began to question him.

“Do you have a firearm or something illegal that I should know about?” He asked. “No,” was the blunt response he received from the driver.

“Please get down, I’m going to check you” … Why did you lie to me? What is that gun that you bring here? I asked you if you had any weapons with you and you said no. I must know when someone is armed. For your safety and mine I have to know, “Peña scolded.

The agent put aside that little mismatch and continued with the traffic stop.

“I stopped you because you were going with the lights off and getting out of your lane. I’m going to do some tests to find out how fit you are to continue driving ”… But Duque seemed to understand nothing of what he was saying, in fact, he even staggered.

In the end, the Guatemalan did not pass any of Peña’s tests, so he was arrested on the spot on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (DUI).

In addition, Peña decided to file another charge for illegal possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, but that is not all.