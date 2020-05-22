(Bloomberg) – Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia, has raised an investment of more than $ 10 billion for his digital platform business in India in a single month, despite the economy facing difficulties from The world’s strictest containment measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

New York-based KKR & Co. became the latest private equity firm to invest in Jio Platforms Ltd., the digital services and telecommunications services company controlled by Reliance Industries Ltd. of Ambani on Friday, said the Mumbai-based company in a statement. The private equity fund will pay Rs 113.7 billion (US $ 1.5 billion) for a 2.3% stake in Jio.

Ambani has been selling stakes in Jio in order to deliver on its promise to reduce net debt from more than $ 20 billion to zero at its oil, retail and telecom group before March 2021. The deals with US giants. Like Facebook Inc., Silver Lake, and General Atlantic support Ambani’s plan to move away from oil and petrochemicals to faster-growing consumer businesses.

“Reliance Industries is positioning itself as a global technology company with international technology, and private equity players are lining up to get a stake in Jio Platforms,” ​​said Sudeep Anand, Head of Institutional Research at IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd. The Sales are also “another step toward achieving a zero net debt company for calendar year 2020,” he noted.

While global giants like Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc. have also made big bets on growth in India’s consumer markets, the companies have struggled to scale their online models in India, where restrictions protect small retailers. Ambani has promised to build an e-commerce business that works around the barriers by partnering with so-called Kirana stores.

The billionaire’s success in attracting large and experienced tech investors like Facebook and General Atlantic to Jio comes despite a sharp drop in economic growth caused by the pandemic and uncertainty about how much damage the pathogen will cause until it is controlled.

Jio Platforms combines the digital assets of the conglomerate with its wireless operator, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., into a holding company destined to become a major e-commerce and payments operator in India’s vast consumer market.

Created in 2016, Reliance Jio is now the largest wireless operator in India. The operator assaulted its former competitors by developing a 4G network across the country, and then offered free calling and data services at prices that established competitors with older networks couldn’t match without losing money.

