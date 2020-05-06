Asian stock markets closed higher on Wednesday, with risk appetite still fueled by efforts by the United States and several other countries to reopen their economies after a long period of blocking to contain the spread of the coronavirus. In addition, the Chinese central bank (PboC) today weakened the yuan’s parity rate against the dollar, in an apparent gesture of goodwill by Beijing amid growing tensions between the US and China over the source of the pandemic.

Mainland Chinese markets, which had not operated for three business days due to local holidays, have returned with a positive tone. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.63% to 2,878.14 points, while the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite rose 1.53% to 1,790.28 points.

The PBoC set this Wednesday’s exchange rate parity at 7.0690 yuan per dollar, 0.17% weaker than Thursday’s 7.0571 yuan per dollar rate, the last day before the holiday string in China.

The Chinese BC’s initiative came after the US government again blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic that, according to officials in Washington, would have started with a “failure” in a laboratory in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak began. American President Donald Trump yesterday demanded transparency from the Chinese regarding the coronavirus.

Also on the radar are initiatives taken by the US and European countries to reverse isolation measures, in the face of signs that the coronavirus has reached its peak.

In other parts of Asia, Hang Seng gained 1.13% in Hong Kong today, at 24,137.48 points, while South Korean Kospi returned from a holiday advancing 1.76% in Seoul, to the high of the 1928 session , 76 points, and the Taiex was practically stable in Taiwan, showing a marginal gain only in points, at 10,774.98.

As in the past two days, the Japanese stock exchange has remained closed today due to local holidays.

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange countered the positive bias in Asia, and the S & P / ASX 200 fell 0.42% in Sydney, to 5,384.60 points. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.

