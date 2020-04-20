Asian stock exchanges closed without a single sign on Monday, with investors monitoring the news about coronavirus and the potential reopening of savings, corporate results and also an announcement by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) cut in the reference interest rate for borrowing, in a new measure to stimulate the country’s economy.

In China, the Shanghai Stock Exchange closed 0.50% higher, at 2,852.55 points, and the less comprehensive compound Shenzhen rose 1.01%, to 1,849.91 points, after PBoC cut the exchange rate. reference for one year loans from 4.05% in the previous month to 3.85%, while the one for five years went from 4.75% to 4.65%. The central bank said that this seeks to reduce the financial burden for companies in the current situation, especially small ones.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei index fell 1.15%, to 19,669.12 points. Pharmaceutical stocks were under pressure in the face of fears about the pandemic. Chugai Pharmaceutical and Daiichi Sankyo both fell 3.9%. There were still expectations for balance sheets, with investors awaiting Nidec’s results, scheduled for this Tuesday.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 0.21%, to 24,330.02 points, with papers linked to the real estate sector under pressure. Among the biggest casualties, Sun Hung Kai Properties fell 3.0% and Country Garden, 1.4%. In the transport sector, MTR Corp. decreased 2.4%.

In South Korea, the Kospi index closed down 0.84%, at 1,898.36 points. Korean Air Lines retreated 6.5% after news that it plans to raise capital to ease the pressure on its liquidity. Samsung Electronics also did not do well, down 2.5%, and Hyundai Motor lost 2.9%, while investors await balance sheets this week, which analysts say should show the impact of the pandemic on the South Korean economy.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index fell 0.10%, to 10,586.71 points, after Fitch said the outlook for Taiwanese banks is now negative, due to the impact of the coronavirus on the economy.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market also went red. The S & P / ASX 200 closed in 2.45% drop in Sydney, at 5,353.00 points, also with the effects of the pandemic on the radar. NAB yielded 2.4%, after projecting an impact of A $ 1.14 billion on its profit in the first half of this year, and CBA fell by 1.9%. The drop in most commodities did not help either, with BHP down 1.5%, before releasing its results in the quarter through March this Tuesday.

